Madison Commons Media Digest, October 25, 2020

COVID-19

How the federal COVID-19 formula hurt some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable college students, Kelly Meyerhofer, Wisconsin State Journal, Oct. 25.

New daily Wisconsin COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; more than 1,700 dead, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 25; Positive test rate jumps to 24.6%, average daily deaths reaches 28, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Oct. 24.

COVID-19 cases jump among Wisconsin's American Indians, Associated Press, Oct. 25.

Appeals court temporarily blocks Wisconsin limits in indoor gatherings amid COVID-19 pandemic, Todd Richmond, AP, Oct. 24.

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers, aides facing COVID-19 outbreak in their ranks, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Oct. 24; Amid surge, GOP lawmakers, including health chairman, attend indoor mass gathering, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Oct. 24.

CDC Director: UW-Madison COVID-19 testing, outbreak turnaround model for nation, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Oct. 23.

With COVID-19 cases rising, Dane County contact tracing starts 'crisis mode,' David Wahlberg, WSJ, Oct. 22; The collapse of contact tracing in Wisconsin, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Oct. 22.

Madison City Council rejects calling on UW-Madison to move classes online, close dorms, reconsider football, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Oct. 21.

Politics and Voting

Suburban voters, union members present a study in shifting political trends in Wisconsin, Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Oct. 25.

Madison tests, secures voting machines as election nears, Naomi Kowles, Channel3000, Oct. 24.

Wisconsin clerks deal with anxious voters while preparing for Nov. 3rd, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Oct. 23.

Progressive law firm founded to 'reverse assaults on democracy,' Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Oct. 23.

Wisconsin GOP leaders made it harder to vote, especially for Black residents, Claire Campbell and Laura Schulz, Wisconsin Watch, Oct. 21.

Behind the ballots: Love Wisconsin demystifies voting with stories straight from pollworkers, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Oct. 21.

Madison voters making use of 14 secure ballot drop boxes, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Oct. 21.

Early voting launches in Madison, Tamia Fowlkes, Isthmus, Oct. 20.

Getting out the student vote in 2020, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Oct. 21.

Legal battles over the ballot box, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Oct. 20.

Madison and Dane County

Madison budget amendments include more police, more money to divert calls from police, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 24; Madison budget amendments invest in community services, prevent layoffs; Report: Madison budget avoids harsh balancing measures, for now, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 23.

11 candidates seek appointment to fill vacancy in City Council's 7th District, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 23.

Residents call on Dane County to make cuts in sheriff's office, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 22.

Two Madison men charged with toppling, damaging Capitol statues in June, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Oct. 21.

Community

Jasmine Banks to find permanent home for beauty business in Madison Public Market, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 25.

Changing kids lives: Kristie Goforth of Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 24.

Education

Madison Schools' Black Girl Magic moves beyond annual conference with virtual 'Sister Circles,' Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 24.

Madison School Board to adopt 2 different budgets for 2020-21 ahead of referendums, Elizabeth Beyer and Logan Wroge, WSJ, Oct. 24.

MMSD budget proposals don't include raise levels pushed by union, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 23.

Higher Education

UW math lecturer of 30 plus years claims 'abuse' of academic staff hiring policies, Yvonne Kim, CT, Oct. 24.

UW-Madison announces spring semester plans with expanded testing, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 22.

Environment

A life remembered: Roger Bannerman championed water quality, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 24.

Power line opponents uncover texts between regulator and the utility he later sought to lead, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 23.

Food and Sustainability

MATC meat cutting program sees record enrollment thanks to interest in local foods, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 25.

Fisher King Winery in Verona to close permanently, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 25.

Dane County Farmers Market extends outdoor season through Nov. 21, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Oct. 21.

Sports

No fans inside, only a smattering outside of Wisconsin Badgers home opener, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 24.

UW study: High school sports have not spread the COVID-19 coronavirus, Todd Richmond, AP, Oct. 23.

Work to do: UW athletes and staff fighting racism feel thwarted by status quo, Yvonne Kim, CT, Oct. 21.

Business

Report: Madison company's health supplement sold of years despite FDA citations, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Oct. 24.

Development and Housing

Seller pulls out of tentative deal for men's homeless shelter site on Far East Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 22.

Wisconsin

Behind the scenes report details Foxconn's failure to live up to its promise in Wisconsin, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Oct. 22.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Former Columbus mayor indicted on bank fraud charge, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Oct. 24.

How are Dane County districts with in-person learning doing with COVID-19? Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 21.

Wisconsin schools 'whipsawing' as COVID-19 hits rural districts, Peter Cameron, Wisconsin Watch, Oct. 20.

Green County dairy co-op looks for new market after loss of longtime cheesemaker, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 19.