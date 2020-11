Top Story

How and when will we know who won?, Wisconsin State Journal, Nov. 1.

Politics and Voting

Turnout on UW campuses may be key in close legislative races, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, Nov. 1.

DOJ, Attorney General Josh Kaul warns against voter intimidation ahead of election day, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 30.

Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to address ballot issues in northeastern Wisconsin, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Oct. 30.

A swing through divided Wisconsin, Dylan Brogan; Getting out the Black vote in Milwaukee, Tamia Fowlkes, Isthmus, Oct. 30.

This is what a battleground looks like, Abigail Becker, Katelyn Ferral, Brianna Reilly, CT, Oct. 28.

Presidential race close in new Marquette poll; Evers popularity above water, while Legislature's plummets, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Oct. 28.

Where does the money go? Spending on campaign advertising is increasing and diversifying, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Oct. 28.

Republican superspreaders: Trump, GOP, dismiss the pandemic as Wisconsin cases spike, Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Oct. 28.

COVID-19

'Wear a freakin' mask': Gov. Evers, health leaders urge people to take coronavirus seriously, Amanda Quintana, Channel3000, Oct. 30; Racine says it will 'begin proactive enforcement' of mask ordinance, Safer Racine rules, Adam Rogan, Racine Journal-Times, Oct. 30.

Wisconsin reports 5,278 new cases, most in a single day, and 60 deaths, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Oct. 31.

COVID-19 takes down Halloween on State Street, Barry Adams, WSJ, Nov. 1.

Wisconsin DOC release data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 31.

Wisconsin to open 71 new community testing sites as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Oct. 30.

Childcare program at Madison's Henderson Elementary closes for 2nd time, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Oct. 31.

Dane County, school districts, launch mental health task force to address student wellness amid pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Oct. 30.

Madison and Dane County

House divided: New crop of outspoken Madison liberals challenge Madison's liberal status quo, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 1.

Eleven candidates to interview for spot on Madison City Council, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 30.

Reuben Sanon to join Satya Rhodes-Conway's office as deputy mayor, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 29.

Dane County town hall kicks off community justice center planning, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 28.

Madison Water Utility seeks top leadership positions, mayor names interim general manager, Abigail Becker, CT, Oct. 28.

Madison Finance Committee rejects amendment to maintain police staffing, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Oct. 27.

Community

Michael Johnson honored with 2020 Heart and Soul Award from Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Madison365, Oct. 28.

Education

Teaching, learning during election season, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 31.

Panel addresses inequities in school discipline, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 30.

Madison School District should improve communication between 4K, kindergarten teachers, report finds, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 29.

MMSD will ask for waiver from teaching evaluation state requirements for 2020-21, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 27.

Madison School Board approves 2020-21 budgets, Scott Girard, CT, Oct. 27.

Higher Education

UW campuses grapple with whether reopening led to community spread of COVID-19, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Nov. 1.

UW student government urges canceled classes on election day, Yvonne Kim, CT, Oct. 28.

UW-Madison announces another round of furloughs for most employees in 2021, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Oct. 27.

Environment

Beautiful and resilient Wisconsin bluff country landscapes key for species survival as planet warms, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 1.

DNR wants to raise some mining fees, require more detailed plans, Todd Richmond, AP, Oct. 31.

Alliant to build 400 megawatts of solar in Iowa, retire Lansing coal plant, Oct. 30; Controversial Green County wind farm scrapped, Oct. 27; Xcel Energy pursuing $100M solar farm in Western Wisconsin; Alliant adds 115 megawatts, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 26.

On split vote, natural resources board approves rule on PFAS foam treatment, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Oct. 29.

Food and Sustainability

Sunroom Café closes for good; 'It's sad that was all sort of taken away,' owner said, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Oct. 30.

Transportation

Madison seeks to cut vehicle traffic and encourage development near public transit, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 29.

Traffic enforcement down sharply in Madison due to pandemic, protests, police cuts, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 27.

Sports

Packers announce $250,000 in social justice grants for nonprofits in Kenosha, Madison, and Milwaukee, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 28.

Business

Investments and personal politics align in fund created with data from Madison startup; Madison-based startup looking to revolutionize computing with new type of chip, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Oct. 31.

Pandemic boosting Wisconsin's $7.8 billion outdoor economy, Barry Adams, WSJ, Oct. 29.

Exact Sciences stock soars with acquisitions of 2 blood-based cancer screening firms for $2.56B, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Oct. 28.

Development

Developer reduces height, changes design of Judge Doyle Square hotel, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Oct. 31.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: A historic shift is inevitable; does it start next week? CT, Oct. 30.

Wisconsin

Foxconn challenges Wisconsin's refusal to grant state tax credits, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Oct. 31.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Milton High School moving online starting Monday, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Oct. 30.

Ahead of homecoming and Halloween, Cottage Grove police confiscate a mountain of toilet paper, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Oct. 29.