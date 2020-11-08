Madison Commons Media Digest, November 8, 2020

Top Stories

'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, Nov. 7.

The Election

Polling gets it wrong again in Wisconsin, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Nov. 8.

2020 Election again shows lopsided Republican legislative maps, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 7; A dark red legislature in a very purple state, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 6.

Cities propel Joe Biden to Wisconsin win as rural areas double down on Trump, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Nov. 7.

Sen. Ron Johnson says half of country won't accept a Biden win, Scott Bauer, AP, Nov. 7.

Without citing specific concerns, GOP leader Vos calls on Assembly elections committee to investigate election, Logan Rude and Amanda Quintana, Channel3000, Nov. 6.

Big margins in the cities, gains in the suburbs: How Joe Biden won Wisconsin, Katelyn Ferral, Capital Times, Nov. 6.

Turnout sets records with Dane County at 80%, Madison at 75%, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 4; Dane delivers: Joe Biden wins the county with 76% of the vote, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Nov. 4.

Post-election show with Francesca Hong, Kelda Roys, and Melissa Sargent, Ali Muldrow, "A Current Affair," WORT-FM, Nov. 4.

Samba Baldeh wins 48th Assembly District, will become first Muslim in Wisconsin State Legislature; Francesca Hong wins 76th Assembly District, will become first Asian-American to serve in Legislature, David Dahmer, Madison365, Nov. 3.

Behind the scenes at the Madison City Clerk's office on Election Day, Abigail Becker and Katelyn Ferral, CT, Nov. 3.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: After a wrenching election, a moment worthy of unbridled joy, CT, Nov. 8.

COVID-19

Wisconsin confirms more than 7,000 cases for the first time; 45 more die, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Nov. 7.

Appeals court rules Wisconsin indoor gathering limits are 'invalid and unenforceable' on same day order expires, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 7.

As COVID hospitalizations in Dane County reach record high, UW Hospital opens a second critical care area, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Nov. 6.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Dane County public health officials urge work from home, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 6.

Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system break 5,000; active cases at 2,000, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Nov. 6.

Madison health director endures during COVID-19, despite 'no off-switch,' David Wahlberg, WSJ, Nov. 3.

Madison and Dane County

Madison City Council members offer more changes to 2021 budgets, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 5.

Community

Retired UW professor plans socially-distanced 100th birthday party, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Nov. 7.

Education

Voters approve $350 million Madison schools referenda, Nov. 4; MMSD Schools: Operating referendum gains support over 2016; capital referendum down from 2015, Nov. 5; Scott Girard, CT.

Big Ask: Madison School referendums pass overwhelmingly, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Nov. 4.

Higher Education

UW System enrollment declines but not as bad as many expected during COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Nov. 6.

UW plans to more than double testing for spring, Yvonne Kim, CT, Nov. 5.

Environment

Wisconsin health officials recommend groundwater caps for 22 contaminants, list includes pesticides, PFAS, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 7.

WE Energies to retire 1.8 gigawatts of fossil fuel; utility adding solar, wind, battery storage, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 6.

Dane County to reach 100% renewable energy goal with Alliant solar field, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 5.

Delisting wolves will lead to an increase in illegal killings, Adrian Treves, Isthmus, Nov. 3.

Housing and Development

Salvation Army may lease former nursing facility to shelter homeless families, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 6.

Madison committee supports pared back proposal on homeless encampments, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Nov. 5.

Owner of East Towne, West Towne malls files for bankruptcy protection amid pandemic, Joseph Pisani, AP, Nov. 3.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Voters approve 43 of 51 school ballot measures around Wisconsin, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 5.