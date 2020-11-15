Madison Commons Media Digest, November 15, 2020

COVID-19

State reports 5,126 new coronavirus cases, positive test rate hits new high, Robert Chappell, Nov. 14; Dane County pushes past 21,000 cumulative cases as one new death reported, hospitalizations drop, Stephanie Díaz de León, Nov. 14, Madison365.

Deaths at 2,573 as Wisconsin tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases, breaking daily record again, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Nov. 14.

Tony Evers: No Christmas tree in state Capitol this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, AP, Nov. 14.

As COVID-19 surge sets records, Gov, Tony Evers says relief package should be completed next week, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Nov. 13.

Republicans ask for compliance on COVID-19, local leaders say it's not working; 'People are dying needlessly,' Amy Reid, Channel3000, Nov. 13.

Hospital, nursing home staff shortages create healthcare bottleneck, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 13.

Wisconsin COVID-19 outbreak 'worse' than New York City surge, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Nov. 12.

Politics and Voting

Only one Republican in Wisconsin has acknowledged Joe Biden is president-elect, Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Nov. 14.

Lawsuit challenges vote counting Dane, Milwaukee, Menominee counties, AP, Nov. 14.

As Wisconsin wraps up canvassing and heads to a recount, what's next? Elections experts weigh in, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Nov. 13.

Misplaced Milwaukee flash drive morphs into false reports of election fraud, Howard Hardee and Keenan Chen, Wisconsin Watch, Nov. 13.

Robin Vos target of own probe, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Nov. 12.

Marquette Law poll head 'very worried' about credibility, attributes 2020 misses to undercounted Trump vote, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Nov. 11.

Wisconsin Elections Commission forced to address misinformation, conspiracy theories, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 11.

GOP Assembly elections committee chair suggests illegal actions to overturn Wisconsin's election, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 10.

Madison and Dane County

Nasra Wehelie recommended to represent Madison City Council District 7, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 14.

Dane County Board to fill two supervisor vacancies, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 13.

Madison adopts 'painful' 2021 budget that includes mandatory furloughs, Nov. 12; Public comment consumes first day of 2021 budget deliberations, Abigail Becker, CT; Exploring the 2021 Dane County and Madison City budgets, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Nov. 10.

Madison police union rejects mayor's cost-cutting proposals, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 10.

Community

'An advocate's advocate': John Odom remembered as a mentor, friend, leader after death at 72, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 13.

Education

DPI biennial budget request includes increase in aid for schools, full-day 4k funding, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 10.

Proposed changes to layoff rules in Madison schools delayed to January as discussions continue, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 9.

Higher Education

UW-Madison launches free rapid coronavirus testing for all community members, Yvonne Kim, CT, Nov. 11.

Madison College part-time faculty see lighter courseloads, feel like 'expendable entity,' Yvonne Kim, CT, Nov. 10.

Environment

Legislative audit finds lapses with Wisconsin recycling programs under Walker, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 14.

Police stumped by theft of large, rare pine tree from UW Arboretum, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 13.

Transportation

Congestion, frustration, and delays come to an end as Verona Road project nears completion, Barry Adams, WSJ, Nov. 12.

Arts and Culture

Madison Youth Arts Center will be a mecca for children, families, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 15.

Sports

Parents, fans, not allowed at home Badgers basketball, hockey games to start season, Todd Milewski, WSJ, Nov. 12.

Business

'Unprecedented' pace of COVID-19 drug development pushing Madison companies to expand, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 14.

2 Madison-area startups, 1 from Minnesota, win prizes in state business competition, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 12.

Housing and Development

Dane County groups announce $11.8 million raised for new housing development fund, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Nov. 13.

Madison will relocate homeless men to city facility on East Side; Big housing project on Near East Side wins final city approval, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 11.

Madison Plan Commission approves big redevelopment on Capitol Square, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 10.

Opinion

Joe Biden and Tony Evers are alike–and so unlike most Republicans, Paul Fanlund, CT, Nov. 13.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Historic home Sun Prairie couldn't give away will now be demolished, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Nov. 14.

2 Janesville schools moving to online learning starting Tuesday, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Nov. 14; Monroe School District pivots to online instruction for all ages due to rise in COVID-19 cases, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Nov. 13.

Rock County Sheriff's Office to wear body cameras beginning in 2021, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Nov. 13.

Sauk County deputy health director a COVID-19 'long hauler' with symptoms lasting months, Bridget Cooke, WSJ, Nov. 11.

