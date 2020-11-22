Madison Commons Media Digest, November 22, 2020

Top Stories

Trump Wisconsin recount seeks to throw out tens of thousands of votes in Democratic strongholds, Nora Eckert and Anya van Wagtendonk, Wisconsin Watch, Nov. 21; Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount, Michael Tarm, Associated Press, Nov. 22.

COVID-19

Wisconsin surpasses 350,000 all-time coronavirus cases, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, Nov. 21; Wisconsin's positive test rate continues to fall as death toll passes 3,000, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Nov. 21.

Spokesperson: Meeting on COVID-19 measures between Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders 'productive,' Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Nov. 21.

Hospitals CEO urges governor and legislature to act together quickly, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Nov. 20.

Dane County Jail sees sharp uptick in number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 20.

Public Health clarifies order: No indoor gatherings–mass or otherwise, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 19.

Direct-care workers, at risk during COVID-19, need raise, benefits, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Nov. 19.

Dane County bans indoor gatherings, Midwest governors unite on anti-COVID-19 message, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Nov. 18.

Tony Evers releases $541M COVID relief package; GOP signals tough path, Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Nov. 18.

Evers administration, MMSD, MTI file briefs supporting public health's authority to close schools, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 18.

Wisconsin prepares to get, deliver COVID-19 vaccine, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Nov. 18.

Madison and Dane County

Madison police and fire scramble to fill shifts for staff sidelined by pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 21.

Madison City Council eases marijuana restrictions, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 19.

Rhodes-Conway at odds with City Council over voluntary 'time away' program, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 19.

Dane County Jail project moving forward again as architects rein in budget, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Nov. 18.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announces run for re-election, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 17.

Five takeaways from the 2021 Madison budget, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 17.

Local Voices Network contributes public input to Madison's police chief search, Abigail Becker, CT, Nov. 17.

Community

Nonprofits worry 'donor fatigue' will hamper goals, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Nov. 22.

Turkey to go: Free Thanksgiving providers adapt to COVID-19, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Nov. 20.

Madison, Dane County pilot to address Black infant mortality, low birthweight, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 18.

Dwayne Collins is among hundreds of unsung workers keeping hospitals sanitary and safe, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Nov. 18.

MMSD more than triples weekly food distribution from spring with more sites, bus delivery, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 16.

Education

Teachers' union recertification challenged by pandemic, but participation hasn't dropped, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Nov. 20.

Higher Education

UW encourages students to reduce travel, stay home until spring semester, Yvonne Kim, CT, Nov. 20.

'Symbol of ongoing harm': UW committee votes in favor of removing Chamberlin Rock, Yvonne Kim, CT, Nov. 19.

Politics and Voting

Dane County begins first day of recount effort with Trump campaign requesting to discard ballots, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Nov. 21.

Capital W: Donald Trump, Republicans trying to disqualify your legally cast ballot, WSJ, Nov. 20.

Wisconsin's recount is on, Tamia Fowlkes, Isthmus, Nov. 20.

How to run a successful election, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Nov. 17.

Environment

Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Federal judge allows power line challenge to proceed, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 21.

Dane County Board paves way for all-renewable energy with approval of major solar farm, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Nov. 20.

UW study validates MGE climate goals, but activists want plan for carbon reduction, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Nov. 18.

Arts and Culture

Filmmaker finds homegrown Wisconsin inspiration for new road comedy, Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Nov. 18.

Business

Dane County businesses beat brunt of COVID-19 enforcement without being infection hotspots, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 17.

Housing and Development

Developer seeks zoning change for 577-unit housing project on Far East Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Nov. 19.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: Barack Obama, Fox News and the state of the news media, CT, Nov. 20.

Wisconsin

Support for school referenda crosses ideological, economic lines, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 17.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Lake Mills teachers sound alarm, call for action to protect students and staff against COVID-19, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Nov. 19.

Beloit's Black businesses highlighted at Rock County Business Expo, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Nov. 19.

Verona High School class connects with peers from Finland through pilot program, Scott Girard, CT, Nov. 16.