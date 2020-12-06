Madison Commons Media Digest, December 6, 2020

Politics and Voting

Wisconsin Supreme court rejects Trump move to nullify election, federal judge calls idea 'bizarre,' Associated Press, Dec. 5.

What to expect in Wisconsin election lawsuits, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 5.

Wisconsin GOP official bucks Trump and draws backlash: 'There is no fraud in this election,' Wisconsin Watch, Dec. 4.

Former Brown County GOP chair says Ron Johnson knows Joe Biden won, but keeps suggesting voter fraud anyway, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 3.

Madison and Dane County

Meet the finalists for Madison police chief, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 5.

Paul Fanlund: Joe Parisi and the politics of normalcy, CT, Dec. 4.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway implements voluntary furloughs for city employees, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 3.

Cecily Castillo, Larry Palm set to fill empty Dane County Board seats, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 3.

Veteran Madison Alder Marsha Rummel won't seek re-election in 6th District, Dec. 3; Alder Shiva Bidar won't run for re-election, Dec. 1, Dean Mosiman, WSJ.

Dane County to consider closing jail housing unit after tower is contracted, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 3.

State. Representative Stubbs elected to chair Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, David Dahmer, Madison365, Dec. 2.

Madison City Council bans use of face surveillance technology, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 2.

Madison civilian oversight board for police meets for first time, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 1.