Madison Commons Media Digest, December 6, 2020

COVID-19
Dane County reports 270 new cases, one death as hospitalizations drop but ICU admissions increase, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Dec. 5.
Citing blocked mitigation measures, Gov. Tony Evers asks for COVID-19 vaccine priority for Wisconsin, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 4.
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system top 9,000, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Dec. 4.
Dr. Zorba Paster: Reward people who get COVID-19 vaccine to ensure herd immunity, WSJ, Dec. 4.
Bars were hotspots in UW-Madison's COVID-19 outbreaks, MIT professor's study finds, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 3.
Wisconsin's pandemic politics, Melanie Conklin and Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 3.
Politics and Voting
Wisconsin Supreme court rejects Trump move to nullify election, federal judge calls idea 'bizarre,' Associated Press, Dec. 5.
What to expect in Wisconsin election lawsuits, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 5.
Wisconsin GOP official bucks Trump and draws backlash: 'There is no fraud in this election,' Wisconsin Watch, Dec. 4.
Former Brown County GOP chair says Ron Johnson knows Joe Biden won, but keeps suggesting voter fraud anyway, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 3.
Madison and Dane County
Meet the finalists for Madison police chief, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 5.
Paul Fanlund: Joe Parisi and the politics of normalcy, CT, Dec. 4.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway implements voluntary furloughs for city employees, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 3.
Cecily Castillo, Larry Palm set to fill empty Dane County Board seats, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 3.
Veteran Madison Alder Marsha Rummel won't seek re-election in 6th District, Dec. 3; Alder Shiva Bidar won't run for re-election, Dec. 1, Dean Mosiman, WSJ.
Dane County to consider closing jail housing unit after tower is contracted, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 3.
State. Representative Stubbs elected to chair Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, David Dahmer, Madison365, Dec. 2.
Madison City Council bans use of face surveillance technology, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 2.
Madison civilian oversight board for police meets for first time, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 1.
Community
Dane County church delivers hundreds of Christmas trees to those in need, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Dec. 5.
Five years in, Maydm continues to grow and bridge tech gaps, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, Dec. 4.
How Madison's Latino community is pulling together to survive COVID-19, Natalie Yahr, CT, Dec. 2.
$1 million church effort looks to engage residents of 'post-Christian' Madison, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Nov. 30.
Education
Reyes will not seek re-election to Madison School Board, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 1.
MTI head says district 'interfered with the union' in wage negotiation, files complaint, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 3.
Higher Education
UW stops allowing student employees to work from abroad, student council tables response, Yvonne Kim, CT, Dec. 4.
UW surveys find mixed preferences for in-person vs. remote learning, Yvonne Kim, CT, Dec. 3.
James 'Jim' Ebben, former longtime Edgewood College president, dies, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Dec. 3.
Environment
Wisconsin says wolf season will be held next November, AP, Dec. 5.
Utility regulators appeal power line ruling, seek to block discovery in conflict of interest case, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 2.
Jefferson County OKs 75MW solar farm to be purchased by Alliant Energy, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 2.
Arts and Culture
Barrymore, Overture, Garver, Liquid among venues splitting $15 million, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Dec. 4.
Art of the everyday, through the eyes of Wisconsin State Journal photographers, Dec. 3.
Madison Symphony Orchestra cancels all events through May due to COVID-19, Emily Hamer, Dec. 1.
Transportation
Madison inks 10-year deal with BCycle; Trek subsidiary to add 100 bikes, new stations in 2021, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 1.
Business
Dane Buy Local to the rescue of small, independent businesses, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Dec. 6.
Survey of Dane County businesses shows grim outlook should COVID-19 regulations remain, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Dec. 2.
Wisconsin
Why is Wisconsin's justice department suing the legislature? Katelyn Ferral, CT, Dec. 5.
Foxconn not expected to receive state tax credits over next 3 years, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 4.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
COVID-19 a concern as Union Grove students return to school following unauthorized homecoming dance, Scott Williams, WSJ, Dec. 6.
Dane County community supports Sun Prairie family after fire, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Dec. 5.
911 calls for Devil's Lake up nearly 700% in last decade but almost half are hang-ups, Susan Endres, WSJ, Dec. 5.
