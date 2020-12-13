Madison Commons Media Digest, December 13, 2020

Dane County pushes past 30,000 cases as 213 reported Saturday, Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, Dec. 12.
Wisconsin surpasses 4,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 12.
Wisconsin's version of Dr. Anthony Fauci helps lead state's COVID-19 response; Inside Meriter's COVID unit, strain on hospital workers remains, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 12.
Citing record COVID-19 deaths in nursing home residents, AARP urges action, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 12.
Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge unrealized, Wisconsin could be 'moving in the right direction,' Steven Elbow, CT, Dec. 11.
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears case against COVID-related Dane County school closures, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Dec. 9.
Wisconsin expects first batch COVID-19 vaccines soon, general public may not see it until mid-2021, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 8.
Politics and Voting
Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think, Phil Brinkman and Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 13.
Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's election challenge features heated rhetoric, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 12; Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Dec. 12.
Legislature's GOP-led election hearing light on hard evidence, heavy on speculation, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 12.
Wisconsin Justice Brian Hagedorn gets bashed, praised by public, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Dec. 8.
Wisconsin GOP legislators defy Gov. Tony Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol rotunda, Todd Richmond, AP, Dec. 8.
Elections official speaks at rally pushing political violence and conspiracies, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 8.
Madison and Dane County
City hires Christy Kumar to head new equity division, Madison365, Dec. 11.
Madison working toward $500,000 'guaranteed income' pilot program, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 10.
Community members sound off on Madison police chief candidates, search process, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 10; Police and Fire Commission excludes public from chief interviews, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Dec. 8.
Community
Occupy Madison's new tiny huts for the homeless feel 'warm and like home,' Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 10.
Former Milwaukee legislator to take helm of Madison economic development organization, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Dec. 9,
Education
MMSD's planetarium brings the sky to laptop screens during pandemic, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 12.
Recommendations for student safety in police-free schools finalized by Madison School Board committee, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Dec. 11.
MMSD releases metrics for reopening, new website detailing process, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 10.
Higher Education
UW-Madison Fall 2020 graduates react to virtual winter commencement, Margarita Vinogradov, Channel3000, Dec. 12.
UW-Madison's spring semester plan: Twice-weekly testing and a mobile app to enter buildings, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 12.
UW project prepares instructors to teach better online courses, Yvonne Kim, CT, Dec. 12.
UW System asks for 2% and 2.5% employee pay increases in each of the next 2 years, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 8.
Environment
As Wisconsin transforms to a cleaner grid, can dams, the original renewable energy, contribute? Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 13.
Gov. Tony Evers' climate task force eyes policies to curb carbon and promote growth, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 9.
National Guard sued over environmental review of F-35 projects at Truax Field, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 8.
Arts and Culture
Car Carols, a concert by the Wisconsin Chamber Choir, is streamed to the world from the top of a parking garage, Barry Adams, WSJ, Dec. 13.
Business
Automation helps keep factories running amid COVID-19 social distancing, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Dec. 13.
Kwik Trip completes acquisition of Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain, Oliva Herken, LaCrosse Tribune, Dec. 7.
Development
Developers propose 10-story housing project near Monona Terrace in Madison, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 11.
Wisconsin
Reviewing Wisconsin's 2021 state budget and Legislature updates, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair,' WORT-FM, Dec. 8.
Report: Upcoming Wisconsin budget 'the state's toughest' in a decade, Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 7.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
