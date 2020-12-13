City Life

Madison Commons Media Digest, December 13, 2020

By |
Print More
COVID-19

Dane County pushes past 30,000 cases as 213 reported Saturday, Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, Dec. 12.

Wisconsin surpasses 4,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 12. 

Wisconsin's version of Dr. Anthony Fauci helps lead state's COVID-19 response;  Inside Meriter's COVID unit, strain on hospital workers remains, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 12.

Citing record COVID-19 deaths in nursing home residents, AARP urges action, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 12.

Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge unrealized, Wisconsin could be 'moving in the right direction,' Steven Elbow, CT, Dec. 11.

Wisconsin Supreme Court hears case against COVID-related Dane County school closures, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Dec. 9.

Wisconsin expects first batch COVID-19 vaccines soon, general public may not see it until mid-2021, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 8.

Politics and Voting

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think, Phil Brinkman and Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 13.

Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's election challenge features heated rhetoric, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 12; Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Dec. 12.

Legislature's GOP-led election hearing light on hard evidence, heavy on speculation, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 12.

Wisconsin Justice Brian Hagedorn gets bashed, praised by public, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Dec. 8.

Wisconsin GOP legislators defy Gov. Tony Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol rotunda, Todd Richmond, AP, Dec. 8.

Elections official speaks at rally pushing political violence and conspiracies, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 8.

Madison and Dane County

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Opinion

Santa blasts 'spite tree,' Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Dec. 10.

 

Wisconsin

Reviewing Wisconsin's 2021 state budget and Legislature updates, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair,' WORT-FM, Dec. 8.

Report: Upcoming Wisconsin budget 'the state's toughest' in a decade, Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 7.

 
 

Dane and Surrounding Counties

 
 
 
 
 
  • Want to keep up on what's happening in Madison but don't have the time to read the news every day? The Madison Commons Media Digest newsletter has you covered. Each week, a comprehensive round up of all the Madison-area news you need to know will be delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe here, or click the button

 

  • below.
 
 
          This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Subscribe-button_1.png

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *