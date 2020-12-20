Madison Commons Media Digest, December 20, 2020

Top Stories

Police and Fire Commission selects Shon Barnes as next police chief, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Dec. 18; Activist group criticizes commission, Shanzeh Ahmad, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 20.

COVID-19

Wisconsin reports 3,675 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths, daily death average jumps over 51, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Dec. 19.

Everything you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccines, Associated Press, Dec. 19.

Gov. Evers calls smaller shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week 'unacceptable,' Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 19; Vaccine effort off to a slow start in Wisconsin, Steven Elbow, CT, Dec. 18.

Wisconsin high court hears 25% capacity limit arguments, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 18.

Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed under new Dane County COVID-19 order, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 16.

Madison and Dane County

Madison's near east side reflects Ald. Marsha Rummel's City Council tenure, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 17.

Community

Ho-Chunk museum and cultural center starting over but continues to build community, Barry Adams, WSJ, Dec. 20.

Black Power 2020: Wisconsin's 51 most influential Black leaders, Henry Sanders, Madison365, Dec. 19.

Boys and Girls Club, community partners unveil home makeover for Anisa Scott's great-grandmother and family, David Dahmer, Madison365, Dec. 18.

With no access to school libraries, book drives seek to fill gap for students, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, Dec. 14.

Education

MMSD still working on plans for how school will look if in-person returns in January, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 18.

'A fundamental right': Madison schools consider a new way to teach reading, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 17.

Dane County public health officials soften stance on in-person instruction, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 14.

Higher Education

UW's fall opening: success, failure, or simply survival? Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 20.

Wisconsin's tuition freeze squeezes its campuses tighter than other states, report says, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 17.

Environment

GOP-led committee strips key language from rules to prevent PFAS contamination, Dec. 19; Wisconsin DNR delivers plan for fighting PFAS contamination; County finds high levels of PFAS in groundwater under Madison airport, Dec. 16, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ.

Regulators urge Wisconsin utilities to develop electric vehicle programs, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 18.

Food and Sustainability

New city fund aims to address food insecurity in Madison, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 18.

'Crisis has improved the system' of food delivery for pantries, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Dec. 16.

Arts and Culture

Madison-based film company makes move surrounding challenges of 2020, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Dec. 20.

Children's Theater of Madison's online 'A Christmas Carol' features cameos by governor and mayor, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Dec. 18.

Transportation

Madison gets $290,000 to plan for development near Bus Rapid Transit stations, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 16.

Business

Assembly COVID ideas fall flat with these small business owners, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 16.

Housing and Development

Madison moves homeless men's shelter to bigger, city-owned building, Dean Mosiman and Emily Hamer, WSJ, Dec. 17.

Opinion

2020 brought three themes about Madison into focus, Paul Fanlund, CT, Dec. 18.

Wisconsin

Amendment to Foxconn's contract could come with reduced tax credits, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 19.

Republican lawmakers hold up Wisconsin recount funds as counties finalize costs, Briana Reilly and Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 17.

Police group tied to Wisconsin spreads claim that BLM is 'terrorist,' Henry Redman and Isaiah Holmes, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 14.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Blue-green algae bloom forms in Devil's Lake but toxin levels low, Susan Endres, Madison.com, Dec. 19.

Lake Delton predicts about 30% less premier resort tax, room tax money in 2021 due to pandemic, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, Dec. 18.

Ways to help rural Wisconsin outlined in new report, Scott Bauer, AP, Dec. 17.