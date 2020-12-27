Madison Commons Media Digest, December 27, 2020

COVID-19

State reports 2,138 cases, 9 deaths, since Thursday, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Dec. 26.

COVID-19 vaccination in nursing homes to start in Wisconsin this week, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 27.

UW Hospital doctors in training complain about lack of COVID-19 vaccination, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 24.

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects immediate review of Dane County public health restrictions, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 23.

At-home COVID-19 testing now available in Wisconsin for free, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Dec. 23.

Wisconsin officials again told to expect less COVID-19 vaccine, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Dec. 22; Wisconsin will receive 16,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine initial shipment, Madison365, Dec. 21.

UW campuses may serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 22.

Madison and Dane County

Many Dane County homeowners seeing higher property tax bills, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 26.

What did we learn? Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on a quick, resilient city government, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 23.

Many Madison city employees will continue to work from home through March, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 22.

Castillo becomes first Latina on County Board, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, Dec. 21.

Community

Humane Society says ban on rehabilitating some animals over COVID-19 concern does more harm than good, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Dec. 25.

First African American Teen Librarian for Madison Public Library makes an impact on youth, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, Dec. 23.

Election and Politics

Gov. Tony Evers looks ahead to 'difficult and different' 2021, Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 27.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice decries anti-Semitic attacks on colleagues, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Dec. 26.

Brian Hagedorn explains why he breaks rank with other State Supreme Court conservatives, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Dec. 24.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler looks to build on momentum heading into 2021; Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt calls for election changes, party unification, Brianna Reilly, CT, Dec. 24.

What did we learn? Barry Burden saw an 'amazingly nimble' UW, election system, Yvonne Kim, CT, Dec. 23.

Biggest expenses in Dane County $700k presidential recount: workers, scanners, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 22.

Education

Battle for in-person learning escalates in Wisconsin amid pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Dec. 26.

Wisconsin sees 9,600 student increase in homeschooling, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 23.

What did we learn? Gloria Ladson-Billings not excited about 'going back to normal,' Yvonne Kim, CT, Dec. 23.

Higher Education

UW's $125,000 contract with Ray Cross called for written report on diversity but he never wrote it, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 24.

How can UW and students benefit from second stimulus bill? Yvonne Kim, CT, Dec. 23.

Environment

Former UW Arboretum director retires for a second time from his conservation career, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 26.

Alliant Energy to forgive up to $5 million in unpaid bills; to be recovered through future rates, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 23.

Health

What did we learn? Dr. Cristina Delgadillo appreciates the small triumphs of health, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Dec. 23.

Food and Sustainability

Dane County secures 6-month extension of program linking local growers to food pantries, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 25.

Development

Developer offers new plans for big housing project on historic street near UW-Madison, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Dec. 23.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: Our staff's energy and passion make the Cap Times special, CT, Dec. 25.

Farewell, 2020, Bill Lueders, Isthmus, Dec. 21.

Wisconsin

Republicans won in rural Wisconsin again, now comes the hard part--governing, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, Dec. 23.

For first time in decades, Wisconsin ends fiscal year with positive GAAP fund balance, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 23.

The legacy of Shirley Abrahamson, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus. Dec. 21; Shirley Abrahamson, longest-serving member of Wisconsin Supreme Court, dies at 87, Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Dec. 20.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Lake Mills author Margot Peters leaving nothing unfinished, Barry Adams, WSJ, Dec. 26.

Brooklyn, WI man helps find lost relatives through DNA matching, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Dec. 25.

Baraboo's Danielle Baratone wins 3 MAMA awards, Susan Endres, Capital Newspapers, Dec. 23.

Middleton-Cross Plains School Board votes to return grades K-4 to in-person classes with blended model, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Dec. 22.