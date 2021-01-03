Madison Commons Media Digest, January 3, 2021

COVID-19

Positive COVID test rates continue sharp increase, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 1.

'They played with our lives': How one Wisconsin prison failed to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, Emily Hamer, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 3.

Milwaukee area hospital worker arrested, Todd Richmond, Jan. 1; Milwaukee health worker deliberately spoiled 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Associated Press, Dec. 31.

Wisconsin vaccination begins in high-risk setting: Nursing homes, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Dec. 29.

Wisconsin removed from 'red' tier states in Chicago travel order, Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune, Dec. 29.

ER Nurse gets the coronavirus vaccine, offering example to others, Bram Sable-Smith, Wisconsin Watch/Wisconsin Public Radio, Dec. 28.

Madison and Dane County

Q&A: Cecely Castillo joins Dane County Board as first Latina, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Jan. 3.

New Dane County policy eliminates debt, fees, related to juvenile justice system, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Dec. 31.

Madison City Council poised for turnover in competitive spring election, Abigail Becker, CT, Dec. 28.

Brandi Grayson announces run for Madison Common Council, David Dahmer, Madison365, Dec. 28.

Community

Madison Black Officers Coalition looks to build bridges with Black community, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 2.

Madison, Dane County to hold 36th annual MLK Day celebration online with best-selling author, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 2.

Youth team from 100 Black Men of Madison wins national financial literacy contest, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, Dec. 28.

Education

Madison teachers oppose return to classroom, district says little about childcare program, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan 1.

Students faced barriers as almost every Wisconsin school building shuttered last spring, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Dec. 31.

2020 was a year of change, both sudden and expected in Madison's local schools, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 30.

Q&A: Malia Jones on in-person school decisions as vaccine arrives, pandemic continues, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 29.

Higher Education

Edgewood College's newest sports program: Competitive video gaming, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Dec. 29.

Environment

Wisconsin regulators to update 17-year old rules on customer-owned power sources, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 1.

MGE proposes $15M solar farm to serve city, school needs; Madison solar program recruiting sixth class of solar workers, , Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 31.

Despite half-century campaign, salt continues to threaten Madison lakes, drinking water, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Dec. 30.

Health

Wisconsin still has nation's highest rate of deadly falls among older adults, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 3.

Food and Sustainability

Organic farmers see increased demand during pandemic, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 2.

Arts and Culture

A year of survival and reinvention: Arts venues and organizations persist through dark times, Catherine Capellaro, Isthmus, Dec. 30.

Business

Madison-area event venues look for safe reopening in 2021, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 3.

Monona-based Sprocket Security protects data through constant hacking, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 3.

Development

How historic is Madison's Langdon neighborhood? Nicholas Garton, CT, Dec. 31.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: My New Year's appeal to the pocketbooks of Trump voters, CT, Jan. 1.

Wisconsin

Virus, elections, budget, redistricting top Wisconsin legislative agenda for new year, Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond, AP, Jan. 2.

State assigns final unemployment claims in backlog, Amy Pechacek appointed DWD secretary, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Dec. 31.

Assembly Democrats urge Republicans to keep COVID-19 accommodations for next session, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Dec. 30.

Three of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet appointees remain unconfirmed 2 years after inauguration, Briana Reilly, CT, Dec. 29.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Mt. Horeb company's sensors can help store COVID-19 vaccine at right temperature, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 2.

Suburban Dane County parents push for faster return to schools as data continues to develop, Scott Girard, CT, Dec. 31.