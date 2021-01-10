Madison Commons Media Digest, January 10, 2021

Top Stories

Protestors call for Sen. Ron Johnson's resignation in Madison march, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 10; Mark Pocan joins House Democrats in gearing up for potential impeachment, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, Jan. 9; Wisconsin professors join thousands of political scientists calling for Trump's removal, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 9.

Wisconsin and Insurrection

Opinion: Trump's shameless minions must go, WSJ Editorial Board, Jan. 8.

Several Wisconsin Congressional Democrats call for Trump's removal from office, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 8; Fitzgerald and Tiffany sole Republicans from Wisconsin to object to Joe Biden after Capitol insurrection, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Jan. 8; Ron Johnson joins Senate objectors, backs off in final vote, Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jan 5.

Capitol insurrection: Madison teachers work to help students process, understand, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 8.

COVID-19

State reports more than 3,000 new cases for 5th straight day, despite lower testing, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 9.

State committee debates who should get COVID-19 vaccine next, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 9.

Senate to take up its own version of COVID-19 relief legislation next week, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Jan. 8; Assembly COVID bill lacks GOP Senate supports, offers no progress on relief, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 7; GOP fast-tracking divisive COVID-19 relief measures; Gov. Tony Evers says veto possible, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 6.

About 86,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, state says, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 6.

UW campus receives first vaccines, plans to administer 2,000 in two weeks, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 4.

Pandemic response raised Public Health's profile, caused 'shift in focus,' Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 4.

Racial Justice

No criminal charges in Kenosha shooting of Jacob Blake, Deneen Smith, WSJ, Jan. 6

Madison and Dane County

New police spokesperson plans to use creative ways to keep public informed, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Jan. 9.

After holdup, Wisconsin legislative committee releases recount funds, Brianna Reilly, CT, Jan. 8.

Dane County bans racial discrimination based on hairstyles, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Jan. 8.

Madison City Council approves advisory referendum on organizational changes, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 6.

Madison City Council races will decide direction on daunting issues, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 6.

Non-binding resolution calls on Madison leaders to 'end violence' by 2030, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 6.

Dane County looks to add $4M to grant program supporting small, local businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 6.

Community

Madison's new Catholic bishop lauded for warmth, sticks to church doctrine, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 9.

Education

Madison students will start third quarter in online-only learning, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Jan. 8; Parents react to MMSD's decision to keep kids learning virtually, Amanda Quintana, Channel3000, Jan. 8.

Madison School Board races unopposed this spring, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 6.

Higher Education

UW prepare to ramp up testing capacity with smartphone app, 12 new testing locations, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 8.

UW-Madison chancellor signs off on removing rock seen by some as symbol of racism, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 5.

Environment

Regulators approve Wood County solar farm; PSC has now approved over 1 gigawatt of solar, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 8.

Madison to require electric vehicle chargers in new parking lots, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Evers administration eyes Wisconsin building codes, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 4.

Health

Madison-area suicides, opioid overdoses, up early in 2020, dip later in year, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 9.

Food and Sustainability

Trip around the world easy at new Global Market and Food Hall, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Jan. 8.

Arts and Culture

Twitter not done flooding Charlie Behrens with hilarious takes on Wisconsin life, Chris Doyle, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Transportation

Beltline project scheduled to start in March includes plan for part-time shoulder use, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Sports

Great ski shortage: Outdoor boom leaves empty shelves at sports stores, Natalie Yahr, CT, Jan. 9.

Business

Exact Sciences completes acquisition of cancer-screening firm Thrive Earlier Detection Corp, WSJ, Jan. 6.

Development

Nonprofits, cooperatives to tap city's Affordable Housing Fund in new way, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 8.

Oakwood Village to replace nursing home on West Side, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 7.

Planners seek fairer approach to guiding Madison's growth, covering all neighborhoods, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 5.

Elections

Seven candidates vying for the state's top education position emphasize COVID recovery during forum, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Jan. 8.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

MMSD's Clardy chosen as next Verona superintendent, calls it a 'dream come true,' Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 5.