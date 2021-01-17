Madison Commons Media Digest, January 17, 2021

Top Stories
COVID deaths in Wisconsin hit a single-day record of 128, Associated Press, Jan. 17; Record-high 128 deaths reported in Wisconsin, positive test rates continue to drop, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 16.
Insurrection
'Caught in the crossfire': Downtown businesses brace for armed unrest, Natalie Yahr, Capital Times, Jan. 16.
Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away, Scott Bauer, AP, Jan. 15.
U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald avoids blaming Trump for siege of U.S. Capitol, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 15.
Paul Fanlund: To Noble Wray, race was central to Kenosha and Capitol Hill, CT, Jan. 15.
Opinion: The assault on democracy doesn't begin or end with Trump, Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 15.
'We are prepared': No threat anticipated, but Madison police plan 'enhanced' presence, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 14.
COVID-19
Tony Evers blasts Trump administration over COVID-19 vaccines, announces mobile vaccination teams, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 16.
'A slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin': Evers says Pence promised vaccine doses that don't exist, Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Jan. 15.
How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Worrisome new variant of COVID-19 coronavirus found in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan, 14.
Teachers, elderly, prisoners and others could get COVID-19 vaccine next in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 13.
Wisconsin Senate approves COVID-19 relief package; Gov. Tony Evers says he will sign it, Todd Richmond, AP, Jan. 13.
Madison and Dane County
Madison City Council members mum after report shows limited police use of tear gas, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Madison neighborhood leaders level up, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 14.
Dane County, Madison announce plans for $16 million to prevent evictions, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Jan. 13.
Dane County committee says no to redesigning jail addition with 50 fewer beds, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 13.
Conservative law firm plans to sue Madison over police review board composition, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 13.
Community
Reading Project founder wants to give magic of books to all youngsters, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 16.
'Change is possible': Madison leaders launch PSA in effort to stem gun violence, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Madison, Dane County announce recipients of 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, Jan. 14.
Madison to deliver $250,000 to Center for Black Excellence and Culture, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 12.
Education
COVID-19 blamed for first uncontested race for open Madison School Board seat in a decade, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Who is on the ballot in the crowded state superintendent race? Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 14.
Higher Education
UW-Madison professor whose syllabus drew backlash speaks out, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 17.
MATC teacher, stirred by 2020 racial reckoning, donates $20,000 to start scholarship, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 15.
UW-Madison to receive $29 million in stimulus; at least $9 million must be direct aid, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 14.
Environment
State issues consumption warning for Lake Superior smelt over PFAS contamination, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Food and Sustainability
Slowed by COVID, Madison coffee shops look for new revenue streams, Lindsay Christians, CT, Jan. 14.
Food heals: A COVID-safe community meal to honor Martin Luther King is meant for everyone, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Jan. 12.
Arts and Culture
City launches Greater Madison Music City program to build recovery plan for local music industry, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Jan. 16.
Overture Center surpasses 'intermission' fundraising goal by $700k, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 15.
COVID-19 continues to transform Madison-area biotech companies, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Commercial property values could take hit from COVID-19 pandemic, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Development
City approves big mixed-use project with housing, grocery store on South Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 16.
Politics and Voting
Matt Dannenberg brings indigenous heritage, climate change experience to Biden White House, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 15.
Eric Hovde behind 'Save Madison' billboards, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Jan. 12.
Wisconsin
In state of the state, Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes broadband access, unemployment fixes, Brianna Reilly, CT, Jan. 12.
Capital W: The state of the state is still divided, WSJ, Jan. 15.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Wisconsin daily farmers face mental health crisis, Jack Kelly, Wisconsin Watch, Jan. 16.
Digital divide: health, education, prosperity depend on high-speed internet, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 16.
Janesville teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schedule, AP, Jan. 16.
