Madison Commons Media Digest, January 17, 2021

COVID deaths in Wisconsin hit a single-day record of 128Associated Press, Jan. 17; Record-high 128 deaths reported in Wisconsin, positive test rates continue to drop, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 16.

'Caught in the crossfire': Downtown businesses brace for armed unrest, Natalie Yahr, Capital Times, Jan. 16.

Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away, Scott Bauer, AP, Jan. 15.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald avoids blaming Trump for siege of U.S. Capitol, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 15.

Paul Fanlund: To Noble Wray, race was central to Kenosha and Capitol HillCT, Jan. 15.

Opinion: The assault on democracy doesn't begin or end with Trump, Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 15.

'We are prepared': No threat anticipated, but Madison police plan 'enhanced' presence, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 14.

Madison School District won't hold winter sports, John Masson, WSJ, Jan. 15.

Matt Dannenberg brings indigenous heritage, climate change experience to Biden White House, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Jan. 15.

Eric Hovde behind 'Save Madison' billboards, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Jan. 12.

 
 
 

 

