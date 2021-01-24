City Life

Madison Commons Media Digest, January 24, 2021

Covid-19

Wisconsin sees 42 new COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizationsAssociated Press, Jan 24.

With 5,600 plus COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin Republicans propose getting rid of mask mandate, Scott Bauer, AP, Jan. 23.

People 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin this coming week, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 20.

Teachers emphasized in COVID-19 plan sent to state, Jan. 22; Grocery store, public transit workers added to proposed vaccine priority list for Wisconsin, Jan. 20, David Wahlberg, WSJ.

Conservative law firm challenges Public Health Madison and Dane County again over COVID-19 restrictions, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Jan. 20.

COVID-19 vaccine requirements not likely as Madison area businesses balance public health, liability, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 18.

Food and Sustainability

Weary Traveler owner fighting for 'the character of the neighborhood', Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 23.

Restaurants keeping menus simple for takeout, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Jan.20.

Politics and Voting

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could substantiated, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 23.

State Democratic Party raised nearly 2.5 times more than state GOP in 2020, Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 21.

Wisconsin

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Itty Bitty Bookstore opens up in downtown Stoughton, Mackenzie Krumme, Madison365, Jan. 21.

'Win-win' attendance area swap between Madison, DeForest school districts up for discussion, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 19.

