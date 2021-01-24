Madison Commons Media Digest, January 24, 2021

Top Stories
5.5% of Dane County population has received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to PHMDC, Abby Schinderle, Channel3000, Jan. 23.
Covid-19
Wisconsin sees 42 new COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations, Associated Press, Jan 24.
With 5,600 plus COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin Republicans propose getting rid of mask mandate, Scott Bauer, AP, Jan. 23.
People 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin this coming week, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 20.
Teachers emphasized in COVID-19 plan sent to state, Jan. 22; Grocery store, public transit workers added to proposed vaccine priority list for Wisconsin, Jan. 20, David Wahlberg, WSJ.
Conservative law firm challenges Public Health Madison and Dane County again over COVID-19 restrictions, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, Jan. 20.
COVID-19 vaccine requirements not likely as Madison area businesses balance public health, liability, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 18.
Madison and Dane County
Madison committee recommends police body cameras – with extensive caveats, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 23.
City of Madison contracts Catalyst for Change to connect with homeless population, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Jan. 23.
Dane County Board calls for future jail capacity reduction, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 22.
Dane County Board signed off on COVID-19 relief funds, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 22.
Madison City Council selects agencies to distribute federal rent assistance funds, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 20.
Operating remotely, local government bodies encounter opportunities, barriers, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 19.
Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney leaving post for American Family job, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 19.
Community
Letesha Nelson set to forge her own path as new Goodman Community Center executive director, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, Jan. 22.
Education
School district's head nurse tackles COVID-19 with decades of experience, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Jan. 23.
Madison School Board begins early planning, prioritizing for 2021-22 budget, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 20.
Higher Education
UW rolls out ambitious COVID-19 testing plan with mixed reactions, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 22; UW-Madison asks for patience as new testing program comes with learning curve, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 22.
UW admin, student government at odds over $2 million reserve, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, Jan. 22.
Environment
Former Wisconsin retirement fund leader with a penchant for aluminum collects his 2 millionth can, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 23.
PFAS found in all Madison lakes; DNR testing fish before issuing consumption warning, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 22.
Food and Sustainability
Weary Traveler owner fighting for 'the character of the neighborhood', Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 23.
Restaurants keeping menus simple for takeout, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Jan.20.
Transportation
Latino Academy of Workforce Development launches 'Transportation is Essential' campaign, David Dahmer, Madison365, Jan. 20.
Business
Lochner family business of Ace hardware stories to change hands after 70 years, Barry Adams, WSJ, Jan. 24.
Two online job fairs Wednesday aim to help Wisconsinites unemployed during COVID-19, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 23.
Development
State shifts site for proposed $120 million Wisconsin Historical Society museum, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 23.
Madison City Council shuts down Edgewood field lights, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 20.
Madison officials look to buy land for eventual South Side revitalization, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 20.
Politics and Voting
In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could substantiated, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jan. 23.
State Democratic Party raised nearly 2.5 times more than state GOP in 2020, Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 21.
Wisconsin
Six candidates vying for state's top education position discuss funding equity during forum, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Jan. 22.
A third of Wisconsin police departments in survey report no body cameras, AP, Jan. 22.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Itty Bitty Bookstore opens up in downtown Stoughton, Mackenzie Krumme, Madison365, Jan. 21.
'Win-win' attendance area swap between Madison, DeForest school districts up for discussion, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 19.
