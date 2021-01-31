City Life

Madison Commons Media Digest, January 31, 2021

Madison and Dane County

Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 16, Jan. 30; District 9, Jan. 29; Abigail Becker, CT;  Meet the candidates for District 9 and District 7, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Carousel Bayrd,  Jan. 26.

Gov. Tony Evers accepting applications for Dane County sheriff, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 28.

Reshaping Madison Together Coalition hopes to reshape Madison politics, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 27.

Education

Three staff members vying to become next Madison Teachers Inc. president, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 28.

Emergency rule could help students pursuing GED, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 27.

Higher Education

Arts, Culture, and Recreation

Hamilton returning to Overture Center 2021-22, Broadway season announced, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 29; Most of Overture's 2020-21 season will be back next year, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, Jan. 29.

Celebrated golf course builder offers to redesign Madison's Glenway course, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 26.

Politics and Voting

In evenly split Wisconsin, partisan divide may only grow, Nora Eckert and Anya Van Wagtendonk, Wisconsin Watch, Jan. 30.

New DNC executive director Sam Cornale is a La Follette High School and UW-Madison grad, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 28.


