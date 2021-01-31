Madison Commons Media Digest, January 31, 2021

Covid-19
Tony Evers: Repealing mask mandate like eliminating speed limits, Todd Richmond, Associated Press, Jan. 30.
COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin one year ago; here's how local leaders are reflecting, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Jan. 30.
With Assembly vote, Wisconsin would join minority of states with no mask mandate, Scott Bauer, AP, Jan. 27.
Teachers, grocery store workers, others to start COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin March 1, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Jan. 27; Wisconsin pool for vaccinations not expected to increase until March 1, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Jan. 26.
Inside the COVID ICU, a photo essay from United Point Health-Meriter, Isthmus, Jan. 25.
Madison and Dane County
Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 16, Jan. 30; District 9, Jan. 29; Abigail Becker, CT; Meet the candidates for District 9 and District 7, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Carousel Bayrd, Jan. 26.
Gov. Tony Evers accepting applications for Dane County sheriff, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 28.
Reshaping Madison Together Coalition hopes to reshape Madison politics, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 27.
Community
How Kat Casey transformed a former Taco Bell into a gorgeous Mala Yoga Center, Natalie Yahr, CT, Jan. 30.
Madison Finance Committee signs off on $250,000 Center for Black Excellence and Culture, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 26.
Education
Three staff members vying to become next Madison Teachers Inc. president, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 28.
Emergency rule could help students pursuing GED, Scott Girard, CT, Jan. 27.
Higher Education
UW students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites can receive $500 tuition credit, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 30.
UW student council specifies pass/fail demands, suggests new academic advising protocol, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 30.
UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman bans use of 'thin blue line' flag, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Jan. 29.
UW student government approves $2 million housing relief fund; UW claims it's illegal, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 27.
One more campaign: Tommy Thompson leads the UW System at a critical time, Yvonne Kim, CT, Jan. 27.
Environment
Head of Dane county climate effort leads by example, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 30.
Environmental groups sue Wisconsin regulators over MGE rates; fixed fees in crosshairs, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 29.
DNR orders new plan to stop spread of PFAS at Madison airport after experimental treatment fails, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Jan. 27.
Health
UW Health resumes plan for $348 million clinic on Madison's Far East Side, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Jan. 29.
Arts, Culture, and Recreation
Hamilton returning to Overture Center 2021-22, Broadway season announced, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Jan. 29; Most of Overture's 2020-21 season will be back next year, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, Jan. 29.
Celebrated golf course builder offers to redesign Madison's Glenway course, Abigail Becker, CT, Jan. 26.
Development
Madison effort to streamline construction of multi-family housing would limit neighborhood input, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 30.
Sale of family farm on Madison's East Side offers opportunity for development, preservation, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Jan. 30.
2020 was a boon for Madison realtors, Steven Elbow, CT, Jan. 30.
Madison, Dane County target site near East Towne for permanent men's homeless shelter, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 29.
Developer proposes a $100 million-plus housing, retail project in the heart of downtown, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Jan. 28.
The Churchill still stands, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Jan. 27.
Politics and Voting
In evenly split Wisconsin, partisan divide may only grow, Nora Eckert and Anya Van Wagtendonk, Wisconsin Watch, Jan. 30.
New DNC executive director Sam Cornale is a La Follette High School and UW-Madison grad, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Jan. 28.
Wisconsin
Republicans want to cut business taxes $450 million with state deduction for COVID-19 loans, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, Jan. 29.
Proposal to create statue at state Capitol building honoring Vel Phillips moves forward, David Dahmer, Madison365, Jan. 28.
State revenue projections more than $1 billion higher than November estimate, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Jan. 27.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Portage Common Council votes to build new airport, process will take years, Bridget Cooke, WSJ, Jan. 30.
Village of Brooklyn board to discuss 'abolishing' police department, Shelby Evans, Channel3000, Jan. 30.
Beloit factory workers got vaccines while senior citizens wait, Steven Elbow, CT, Jan. 30.
