Madison Commons Media Digest, February 7, 2021

Top Stories
Doctors warn about frostbite, hypothermia risk over next seven days, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 5.
Covid-19
Many Wisconsin businesses likely to require masks regardless of statewide order, Shelley K. Mesch, Wisconsin State Journal, Feb. 6.
Wisconsin legislature approves first COVID-19 bill since April; Tony Evers vetoes it, Brianna Reilly, Capital Times, Feb. 5.
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County donates 250,000 face masks to MMSD, David Dahmer, Madison365, Feb. 4.
Nearly 10% in Wisconsin have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose; supply hampers effort, Steven Elbow, CT, Feb. 2.
UW nursing, pharmacy students join effort to bring vaccines to rural areas, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 2.
Madison and Dane County
Milwaukee County considers leaving statewide organization after Dane County pulls out, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 4.
CT Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 18; District 12, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 2; Meet the candidates for District 9, "A Public Affair," Carousel Bayrd, WORT-FM, Feb. 2.
New Police Chief Shon Barnes outlines 'ambitious blueprint' for Madison, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 1; New face, same debate, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Feb. 2.
Community
Madison Black history project: The Founders, Madison365, Feb. 5.
Proposed homeless men's shelter near East Town sparks hope, opposition, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 4.
Celebrating Black History Month with 100 Black Men of Madison, "A Public Affair," Ali Muldrow, WORT-FM, Feb. 3.
Education
Madison School District kicks off 17th annual Read Your Heart Out event, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 5.
Education committee members hope group can build momentum this time around, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 4.
Madison School Board: Urgency needed on reducing discipline disproportionalities, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 2.
Higher Education
Facing 'financial disaster' from COVID-19, UW System pushes for borrowing ability, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 5.
UW-Madison students call on law school to uninvite anti-trans group to upcoming job fair, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 4.
UW student government continues to push for COVID-19 relief fund, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 3.
UW-Madison's research rank, once among top 5 in US, remains in 8th place for 2nd year, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 2.
UW-Madison professors consider urging UW Foundation to divest from fossil fuel companies, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 1.
Environment
Platteville scientists read centuries of history in tree rings, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 7.
UW scientist joins campaign to teach fellow mothers about climate change, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 6.
Jefferson solar farm delayed 2 years as developer seeks federal financing, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 6.
Columbia power plant to close by 2025, ending coal-fired power in Portage, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 3.
UW Arboretum lands landmark status, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Feb. 3.
Media, Arts and Culture
Wall Street Journal critic praised actors in Forward Theater's 'The Niceties,' Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 6.
Madison's WKOW Ch. 27 TV station up for sale, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 2.
Transportation
Metro transit proposes moving almost 30% of buses off State Street, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 6.
Madison eyes East Side FedEx facility for Metro bus garage, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 3.
Development
Apartment tower, Whole Foods approved for large Madison Yards development on West Side, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Feb. 3.
Opinion
Why can't Wisconsin keep a mask mandate? Gerrymandering, Mel Barnes, Wisconsin Examiner, Feb. 4.
Officials' behavior is reckless and illegal, Larry Gallup, Isthmus, Feb. 2.
Wisconsin
Looking back a decade later: 10 stories about Act 10, Feb. 7; Ten years later, workers still seek a seat at the table, despite lack of collective bargaining, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Feb. 6.
Gov. Tony Evers to push again for reduced prescription drug prices in upcoming budget, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 3.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Thousands pay respects to longtime Muscoda coach, teacher, and friend, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 6.
Sun Prairie School District demands apology from website for selling 'racist' lesson on slavery, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 5; Sixth grade assignment sparks outrage, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 1.
Rock County issues mask order, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 5.
Arts Mineral Point Member Art Show brings in artists from throughout the region, Barry Adams, WSJ, Feb. 5.
Upgrades eyed for Wisconsin Dells Parkway, home of many businesses, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, Feb. 3.
Oregon dance studio cited for its 'Nutcracker' performance joins lawsuit against Madison and Dane public health department, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Feb. 3.
- Want to keep up on what's happening in Madison but don't have the time to read the news every day? The Madison Commons Media Digest newsletter has you covered. Each week, a comprehensive round up of all the Madison-area news you need to know will be delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe here, or click the button