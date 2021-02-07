City Life

Madison Commons Media Digest, February 7, 2021

Top Stories

Doctors warn about frostbite, hypothermia risk over next seven days, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 5.

Madison and Dane County

Milwaukee County considers leaving statewide organization after Dane County pulls out, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 4.

CT Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 18; District 12, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 2;  Meet the candidates for District 9, "A Public Affair," Carousel Bayrd, WORT-FM, Feb. 2.

New Police Chief Shon Barnes outlines 'ambitious blueprint' for Madison, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 1; New face, same debate, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Feb. 2.

Media, Arts and Culture

Wall Street Journal critic praised actors in Forward Theater's 'The Niceties,' Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 6.

Madison's WKOW Ch. 27 TV station up for sale, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 2.

Transportation

Opinion

Why can't Wisconsin keep a mask mandate? Gerrymandering, Mel Barnes, Wisconsin Examiner, Feb. 4.

Officials' behavior is reckless and illegal, Larry Gallup, Isthmus, Feb. 2.

