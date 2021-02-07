Madison Commons Media Digest, February 7, 2021

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Thousands pay respects to longtime Muscoda coach, teacher, and friend, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 6.

Sun Prairie School District demands apology from website for selling 'racist' lesson on slavery, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 5; Sixth grade assignment sparks outrage, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 1.

Rock County issues mask order, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 5.

Arts Mineral Point Member Art Show brings in artists from throughout the region, Barry Adams, WSJ, Feb. 5.

Upgrades eyed for Wisconsin Dells Parkway, home of many businesses, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, Feb. 3.

Oregon dance studio cited for its 'Nutcracker' performance joins lawsuit against Madison and Dane public health department, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Feb. 3.