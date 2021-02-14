Madison Commons Media Digest, February 14, 2021

Top Story
Madison School District will reopen for in-person kindergarten March 9, phase in other grades, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Feb. 10.
Superintendent Elections
Six state superintendent candidates speak at forum focused on Black and brown communities, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 12; Deborah Kerr leads in state superintendent fundraising, spending, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Feb. 11.
GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 12.
A voter's guide to the seven-person race for Wisconsin state superintendent, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 8.
COVID-19
Gov. Tony Evers gets vaccinated for COVID-19, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 13.
Positive COVID test rate in Wisconsin continues to fall; daily death rate slips below 20, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 12.
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block latest statewide mask order, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 11.
Second case of worrisome variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Feb. 10; Progress could be 'undone' by new variants, Steven Elbow, CT, Feb. 10.
Dane County eases restrictions on gatherings in new COVID-19 order as vaccinations pick up, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 9.
Madison and Dane County
Local officials applaud Gov. Tony Evers' plan to let voters raise sales tax, Briana Reilly and Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 13.
Madison committee reiterates support for banning tear gas, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 11.
With election approaching, investigation into Madison council member languishes, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Feb. 11.
Madison committee recommends nonprofits, cooperatives for affordable housing funds, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 9.
Community
Threshold gathering place to close: 'COVID really rattled our cages', Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 12.
Hmong culture and language access, Ali Muldrow, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Feb. 10.
Madison intends to close McPike Park homeless encampment on Feb. 28, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 10.
Justified Anger's Black History Course mobilizes white people to dismantle racist systems, David Dahmer, Madison365, Feb. 8.
Education
MTI asks Jenkins, Madison School Board about reopening in Friday letter, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 13.
Busing among the logistical challenges as some area schools return for in-person learning, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 8.
Higher Education
UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 14.
UW-Madison claims nearly $31 billion in annual economic impact to Wisconsin, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 12.
State approves over $12 million in UW-Madison maintenance, repairs, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 12.
Gov. Evers appoints Democratic donor to UW Board of Regents, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 9.
Environment
Study: Madison overestimated carbon emissions; researchers advocate streamlined approach, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 12.
Natural Resources Board taking comments ahead of Monday meeting on wolf hunt; Judge orders Wisconsin DNR to hold immediate wolf hunt; Wisconsin's top sturgeon expert charged with lying about caviar scheme, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 12.
UW-Platteville to build $3.4 million solar project; will be largest state-owned solar array, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 12.
Conservation groups sue feds over power line through Mississippi River wildlife refuge, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 11.
Health
American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland gives $10 million for new UW Hospital transplant clinic, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 9.
Arts and Culture
Breese Stevens plans to launch socially distanced 'pod' concerts with Mt. Joy in May, Rob Thomas, CT, Feb. 9.
Business
Madison's StartingBlock shows entrepreneurial spirit to support startups amid COVID-19, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 14.
Development
Downtown Madison, Inc. reimagines future of State Street as pedestrian mall, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Feb. 13.
Madison plans $3.9 million remake of lakeside building into parks, offices, public space, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 11.
Westgate Mall redevelopment gets boost from state, Barry Adams, WSJ, Feb. 9.
Opinion
'We are late to the pot party here in Wisconsin,' Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Examiner, Feb. 11.
The mayor won't let us have any fun! Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Feb. 10.
Patriot Party of the State of Wisconsin created as Trump voters split from GOP, Dan Newhauser and Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Feb. 12.
Paul Fanlund: Pollster Charles Franklin eyes 10 political trends, CT, Feb. 12.
Wisconsin
Tony Evers proposes creating $500 caregiver tax credit, Feb. 12; Evers renews call for Medicaid expansion opposed by GOP, Feb. 11, Scott Bauer, AP; Budget committee advances $540 million plan to cut taxes, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 11.
Mandela Barnes, Scott Fitzgerald penalized for accepting too much in campaign contributions, AP, Feb. 12.
Staffing shortage in Wisconsin prisons has cost taxpayers $60 million in overtime pay, AP, Feb. 12.
The Great Divide: 10 years since Act 10, WSJ, Feb. 9.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Village of Brooklyn points to unspecified lawsuit and complaints in abolishing police, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Feb. 10.
YWCA CEO says Sun Prairie school district claim of partnership is false; Sun Prairie school staff clarifies relationship, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 9.
Middleton-Cross Plains School Board votes to return students to in-person hybrid learning, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Feb. 9
State's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be in Rock County, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 9.
