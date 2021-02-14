City Life

Madison Commons Media Digest, February 14, 2021

Top Story

Madison School District will reopen for in-person kindergarten March 9, phase in other grades, Scott Girard, Capital Times, Feb. 10.

Superintendent Elections

Six state superintendent candidates speak at forum focused on Black and brown communities, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 12; Deborah Kerr leads in state superintendent fundraising, spending, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, Feb. 11.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 12.

A voter's guide to the seven-person race for Wisconsin state superintendent, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 8.

COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers gets vaccinated for COVID-19, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 13.

Positive COVID test rate in Wisconsin continues to fall; daily death rate slips below 20, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 12.

Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block latest statewide mask order, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 11.

Second case of worrisome variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, Feb. 10; Progress could be 'undone' by new variants, Steven Elbow, CT, Feb. 10.

Dane County eases restrictions on gatherings in new COVID-19 order as vaccinations pick up, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 9.

Opinion

'We are late to the pot party here in Wisconsin,' Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Examiner, Feb. 11.

The mayor won't let us have any fun! Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Feb. 10.

Politics

