Madison Commons, Media Digest February 21, 2021

Madison and Dane County

Candidates in Madison City Council, Dane County Board races advance after primary, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 17; Skidmore survives, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Feb. 17.

Arts and Culture

Madison native Ben Tarrolly went from sales rep to full-time TikTok star, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 20.

Opinion

Teachers are an enduring target for Wisconsin Republicans, Paul Fanlund, CT, Feb. 19.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Historic Sun Prairie bell tower restored downtown, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 18.

Utilities seek $19.2 million pollution control for Columbia coal plant, set to close by 2025, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 18.

