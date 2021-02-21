Madison Commons, Media Digest February 21, 2021

COVID-19
Teachers to get priority for COVID-19 vaccine, Dane County public health department says, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, Feb. 20.
Wisconsin's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since June, Shelby Evans, Channel3000, Feb. 20.
Worrisome COVID-19 variant found in Dane County, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 18.
Dane County set to test vaccine registry next week, statewide in March, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, Feb. 18.
Madison and Dane County
Candidates in Madison City Council, Dane County Board races advance after primary, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 17; Skidmore survives, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Feb. 17.
Community
Eagle School seventh-grader wins at-home All-City Spelling Bee, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Feb. 21.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County exceeds $300,000 fundraising goal during virtual gala, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, Feb. 20.
Michele Mackey, new CEO of Kids Forward, leans into change, Mackenzie Crumme, Madison365, Feb. 19.
Education
How a variety of Evers' budget proposals could affect MMSD schools, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 18.
What you need to know about the Madison School District reopening plan, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 16.
Higher Education
With COVID-19 cases rising at UW-Madison, officials issue warning to students, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 20.
After fall sports delay, UW implements testing, safety regimen for 22 sports this spring, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 20.
UW System plans at least 75% in-person classes next fall, back to pre-pandemic levels, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 18.
Environment
Wisconsin regulators taking comments on vexing solar leasing question, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 21.
Appeals court denies DNR request to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt, Associated Press, Feb. 19.
Parks and recreation: Across the region, parks have become a pandemic lifeline, Katelyn Ferral, CT, Feb. 17.
Evers targets climate change action in budget proposal, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 17.
Food and Sustainability
People's Bakery owners decide to sell after 18 years: 'We're attached to that community', Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 19.
New role for the Y: the community organization invents and reinvents its food programs, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, Feb. 18.
Arts and Culture
Madison native Ben Tarrolly went from sales rep to full-time TikTok star, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, Feb. 20.
Business
Coworking businesses remain flexible to weather social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 21.
Development
Dramatic vision and possible major changes for West Towne Mall, Barry Adams, WSJ, Feb. 21.
Edgewood again sues Madison over rejected bid for athletic field lights, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Feb. 20.
After pandemic, an expanded Monona Terrace could deliver an economic boost, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 18.
Politics and Voting
Former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus considering run for Wisconsin governor, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 20.
Liberal legal group, union, allege Republican slate of presidential electors broke law when they met in December, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 18.
Turnout 7.2% for Wisconsin Spring primary, AP, Feb. 18.
Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, Feb. 17.
Ron Johnson: 'This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me', Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 16.
Wisconsin
Tony Evers budget takes nearly $2 billion chunk out of state's improving financial situation, Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 21; Gov. Tony Evers budget proposal delivers to the homeless, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 20; Finance committee to tackle Evers' budget in-person, public hearings around state in question, Briana Reilly, CT, Feb. 19; Gov. Tony Evers signs business tax cut bill, Briana Reilly, CT, Feb. 18.
Highlights of Gov. Tony Evers 2021-23 budget proposal, WSJ, Feb. 17.
Tony Evers and Republicans show rare signs of compromise, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 18.
Vel Phillips statue effort gets a big financial boost, AP, Feb. 18.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Historic Sun Prairie bell tower restored downtown, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 18.
Utilities seek $19.2 million pollution control for Columbia coal plant, set to close by 2025, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 18.
