Madison Commons Media Digest, February 28, 2021

Madison and Dane County

Dane County supervisors bring back resolution opposing F-35 jets, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 26.

Madison City Council declares March 1 COVID-19 'remembrance and recovery' day, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 24.

Meet Shon Barnes, Madison's new chief of police, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Feb. 23.

Arts and Culture

Black History Month: Madison's Black musicians, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 22.

Transportation

Madison Metro wants your help in designing Bus Rapid Transit stations, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 26.

Opinion

Here's Alex Gee's problem with white Madison's leadership, Paul Fanlund, CT, Feb. 26.


