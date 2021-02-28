Madison Commons Media Digest, February 28, 2021

COVID-19
Supply shortage delays COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teachers in Dane County, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, Feb. 26.
As UW-Health reschedules COVID-19 vaccine shots, state adds groups eligible, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 26.
Wisconsinites with chronic medical conditions feel left behind in vaccine distribution, Madalyn O'Neill, Channel3000, Feb. 26.
Four more state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 24.
School reopening guidelines–how to CDC and Public Health Madison compare? Scott Girard, Capital Times, Feb. 23.
Madison and Dane County
Dane County supervisors bring back resolution opposing F-35 jets, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 26.
Madison City Council declares March 1 COVID-19 'remembrance and recovery' day, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 24.
Meet Shon Barnes, Madison's new chief of police, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, Feb. 23.
Community
Service to the democracy, the community, and her dogs, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Feb. 27.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church launches COVID stimulus package, David Dahmer, Madison365, Feb. 26.
American Family Insurance commits $105 million to reducing equity gaps, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 24.
Agrace to open adult day care center in Madison, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 23.
Education
Madison area private and charter schools open since September say in-person learning can be safe, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Feb. 28.
Uneven playing field: Critics say fundraising increases inequity among Madison high schools, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Feb. 27.
Madison school district athletics remain virtual for alternate fall season through March 26, phase-in plans for spring sports coming, Jon Masson, WSJ, Feb. 27.
Black Madison high school students discuss Black Excellence, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 26.
School district violates own policy with hidden surveillance cameras, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, Feb. 24.
More than 5,000 MMSD students in grads 4k-5 indicated preference for in-person so far, superintendent says, Scott Girard, CT, Feb. 24.
Higher Education
Budget breakdown: What is in Gov. Tony Evers' proposals for the UW? Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 25.
Thompson lauds Evers' $190 million hike for UW system, Yvonne Kim, CT, Feb. 23.
UW-Madison, student government at odds over how to help students struggling during COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, Feb. 22.
Environment
Wolf kill total continues to rise well over quota in Wisconsin's first hunt after federal protections, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, Feb. 26.
Wisconsin environmental experts expect different approach to PFAS under Biden, Feb. 26; WMC sues DNR in effort to block cleanup requirements for PFAS, other contaminants, Feb. 25; Gov. Tony Evers seeks funds for PFAS testing, cleanup measures in budget, Feb. 23, Briana Reilly, CT.
International Crane Foundation prepares 'soft reopening' of renovated Baraboo site in May, Susan Endres, WSJ, Feb. 25.
Food and Sustainability
City of Madison extends 'Streatery' Restaurant Relief program to April 2022, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, Feb. 27.
Food scraps digester project could be feasible at Yahara Hills Golf Course, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 25.
City Council approves agreement for South Side housing, grocery store project, Logan Wroge, WSJ, Feb. 24.
Arts and Culture
Black History Month: Madison's Black musicians, Robert Chappell, Madison365, Feb. 22.
Transportation
Madison Metro wants your help in designing Bus Rapid Transit stations, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 26.
Business
Epic Systems employees battle management for more diversity and equity initiatives, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, Feb. 28.
Development
Urban League, American Family partner on investment in South Side businesses, Madison365, Feb. 26.
Dane County to launch regional housing study, Abigail Becker, CT, Feb. 24.
More housing, less neighborhood input, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, Feb. 24.
Developer proposes big mixed-use project next to coming Public Market, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 23.
Madison to revive failed Southeast Side housing subdivision in isolated neighborhood, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, Feb. 23.
Politics and Voting
Republicans propose moving date of presidential primary, other changes, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 27; Wisconsin Republicans want to limit ballot drop boxes, Scott Bauer, AP, Feb. 25;Wisconsin Republicans add more bills to restrict absentee voting practices, Briana Reilly, CT, Feb. 24.
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind mulling U.S. Senate bids, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 26.
Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bi-partisan effort for ranked choice voting in federal elections, Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, Feb. 25.
Wisconsin
Tony Evers signs bill to being updates to Wisconsin's aging unemployment system, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, Feb. 26.
Will budget season in the state Capitol be a super spreader event? Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, Feb. 26.
A decade later Act has reshaped the labor movement in Wisconsin, Briana Reilly, CT, Feb. 23.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Dozen Middleton educators violated policy in supporting School Board hopeful, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Feb. 27.
SSM Health to vaccinate teachers against COVID-19 in Sun Prairie, Waunakee next week, David Wahlberg, WSJ, Feb. 26.
Public Health drops complaint against Oregon dance studio, will incorporate allegations into counterclaim in related lawsuit, Ed Treleven, WSJ, Feb. 25.
Sun Prairie selects new middle and high school boundary lines; district apologizes for claiming partnership with YWCA, Emily Hamer, WSJ, Feb. 23.
