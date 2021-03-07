City Life

Madison Commons Media Digest, March 7, 2021

COVID-19

A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, March 7.

Dane County reports 80 new cases; daily case rates rise slightly, Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, March 6; New Wisconsin cases, reported deaths down sharply; positive test rate steady at 2.3%, Robert Chappell, Madison365, March 5.

Dane County COVID-19 vaccination clinic will prioritize educators starting March 9, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 5.

One million Wisconsin residents have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state builds network of vaccinators, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 5; More COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wisconsin as vaccine supply grows, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 5.

Wisconsin's Deputy Health Secretary warns against COVID fatigue, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, March 5.

With declining COVID-19 cases, Madison hospitals ease visitor policies, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 4.

Vaccine eligibility for all Wisconsin adults in May 'a very realistic goal', Steven Elbow, Capital Times, March 4.

'Version of normal' possible this summer as Dane County loosens pandemic restrictions, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 3.

Dane County to boost numbers for restaurant capacity and gatherings, Steven Elbow, CT, March 3.

Environment

Seven people fast, fight for climate justice in Wisconsin, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, March 6.

DNR forms committee to advise on wolf plan; to include hunter, farmer, advocacy groups, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 4; Wisconsin's wolf hunt travesty, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, March 3.

Opinion

Repairing the Republic, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, March 5.

