Madison Commons Media Digest, March 7, 2021

COVID-19
A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, March 7.
Dane County reports 80 new cases; daily case rates rise slightly, Stephanie Díaz de Léon, Madison365, March 6; New Wisconsin cases, reported deaths down sharply; positive test rate steady at 2.3%, Robert Chappell, Madison365, March 5.
Dane County COVID-19 vaccination clinic will prioritize educators starting March 9, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 5.
One million Wisconsin residents have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state builds network of vaccinators, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 5; More COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wisconsin as vaccine supply grows, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 5.
Wisconsin's Deputy Health Secretary warns against COVID fatigue, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, March 5.
With declining COVID-19 cases, Madison hospitals ease visitor policies, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 4.
Vaccine eligibility for all Wisconsin adults in May 'a very realistic goal', Steven Elbow, Capital Times, March 4.
'Version of normal' possible this summer as Dane County loosens pandemic restrictions, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 3.
Dane County to boost numbers for restaurant capacity and gatherings, Steven Elbow, CT, March 3.
Madison and Dane County
Dane County Board OKs more than $4.3 million for affordable housing, Abigail Becker, CT, March 5.
Madison faces lawsuit over new building ordinance to prevent bird deaths, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 4.
Dane County committees continue review of jail contract changes, Abigail Becker, CT, March 3.
Madison City Council shelves tear gas report as debate on banning police use continues, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 3.
Community
Dozens rally against ableism, hidden camera in East High School care room, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 7.
Catalyst for Change founders work to fill in gaps in helping homeless, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 6.
Boys and Girls Club has $1 million worth of athletic shoes and gloves to distribute: How you can help, Robert Chappell, Madison365, March 5.
Education
Parents of Black Excellence at Chavez Elementary offers support for students, families, Scott Girard, CT, March 6.
Teachers set up outside school buildings in protest of Madison School District reopening plan, Scott Girard, CT, March 5.
Updated: Survey shows more than 7,000 MMSD elementary students will return for in-person instruction, Scott Girard, CT, March 3.
Third-party report finds MMSD COVID-19 mitigation measures 'meet or exceed' recommendations, Scott Girard, CT, March 2.
Higher Education
Blank, Thompson respond to UW budget news, advocate for UW, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 4.
UW applications up 17%, international interest reflecting national rebound, Yvonne Kim, WSJ, March 2.
'Long overdue': UW-Madison professors urge UW Foundation to divert from fossil fuel companies, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 2.
Environment
Seven people fast, fight for climate justice in Wisconsin, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, March 6.
DNR forms committee to advise on wolf plan; to include hunter, farmer, advocacy groups, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 4; Wisconsin's wolf hunt travesty, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, March 3.
Food and Sustainability
'Bread and Justice': Philanthropic micro-bakery works for a more just society, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, March 5.
Neighborhood grocery store proposed for former Visions strip club building, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 5.
Development
City, Urban League locate hub for minority businesses, community on South Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 4.
Developer proposes $22 million housing project for University Ave, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 2.
Politics and Voting
Kerr, Underly discuss issues facing students with disabilities in state superintendent forum, Scott Girard, CT, March 5.
Office of Rural Prosperity director Kelliann Blazek leaving state to join Biden administration, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March. 5.
Special voting deputies to be deployed to Wisconsin nursing homes for April election, Briana Reilly, CT, March 3.
Wisconsin
Legislative committee audience gathers in Capitol without masks, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 4.
Wisconsin Republicans push to bar transgender athletes from playing women's sports, Briana Reilly, CT, March 2.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Sun Prairie educators receive first vaccine dose, Scott Girard, CT, March 6.
World Dairy Expo exploring venue options outside Madison for upcoming event, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 4.
Community over competition: One pizzeria helps another after Sun Prairie crash, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 2.
