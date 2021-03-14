Madison Commons Media Digest, March 14, 2021

Earlier this month, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a new emergency order significantly loosening COVID restrictions, pointing to a decrease in cases and hospitalizations, as well as significant progress in vaccination efforts. Emergency Order #14 went into effect on Wednesday, replacing Emergency Order #13 from last month.

Approximately 35 people gathered outside the Capitol building Saturday afternoon to protest ableism in response to recent news that a hidden camera was placed in a room where disabled students receive personal care at East High School.

Madtown Mommas and Disability Advocates, a parent-run group, organized the event after news broke that hidden cameras were discovered inside East High School in an attempt to catch a custodian sleeping on the job. The cameras were hidden inside two smoke detectors, one in a coach’s office in the boys’ locker room and one in a room where disabled students undress and have their incontinence pads changed.