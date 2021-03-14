Madison Commons Media Digest, March 14, 2021

COVID-19
23.3% of Dane County residents vaccinated as 69 new case are reported, Robert Chappell, Madison365, March 12.
How to get a COVID-19 shot in Wisconsin: Vaccine hunters share tips, Bram Sable-Smith, Wisconsin Watch, March 12.
Wisconsin residents with chronic diseases to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, March 12.
Alliant Center could become one of three federal COVID-19 vaccination sites in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 9.
Madison and Dane County
Cap Times Election Q&A: Madison City Council District 18, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, March 13.
Public Safety Committee recommends Madison reject police-worn body cameras, Abigail Becker, CT, March 11.
Dane County offers 10-year deal to keep World Dairy Expo in Madison, Emily Hamer and Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 11.
Madison, Dane County urge public health approach to reducing 'extremely pervasive' violence, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 10.
Community
How the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness is helping people weather the pandemic, Joseph States, CT, March 13.
Maydm founder earns national recognition in barrier-breaking work, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, March 13.
Education
As Madison schools slowly return to normal, full access to vaccines helps ease anxiety, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 13.
All grades in Madison will have in-person option before May, Scott Girard, CT, March 11; Madison School District approves return to in-person athletics in some sports, Jon Masson, WSJ, March 12.
Proposed MMSD layoff rules wold minimize teacher seniority, focus on culturally responsive practices, Scott Girard, CT, March 9.
Equity, representation, mental health of staff and students key priorities for new MTI President Michael Jones, David Dahmer, Madison365. March 8.
Higher Education
UW-Madison students vote yes for COVID-19 relief funds that administrators says is illegal, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 12.
UW-Madison chancellor apologies for keeping COVID-19 discussions private, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 11.
In-person classes down across UW System, hope for normal fall remains high, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 8.
Environment
Coyotes among us: Wily survivalists spotted throughout Madison, but few conflicts reported, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 13.
Wisconsin regulators to chart roadmap to carbon-free electricity, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 12.
F-35 opponents file second federal lawsuit over Truax basing decision, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 11.
Emily Ford reflects on 69 days hiking Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail, Jessica VanEgeren, CT, March 11.
Wisconsin Conservation Congress nixes spring hearings for second year, extends delegate terms, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 9.
Health
Meriter nurses set possible strike date as contract negotiations continue, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 13.
Arts and Culture
How a letter from a 9-year-old inspired a virtual art show, Gayle Worland, WSJ, March 14.
Madison venues navigate return to live music as pandemic measures ease, Gayle Worland, WSJ, March 13.
Music Makes a Difference returns with 'Complete the Song' context, Bob Koch, Isthmus, March 13.
Business
Business leaders reflect on year under pandemic during Madison Chamber of Commerce event, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 12.
Development and Housing
The housing crisis, before and after COVID, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, March 9.
Madison committee signs off on donor-funded Glenway Golf Course improvements, Abigail Becker, CT, March 9.
Opinion
Boycott Uline, Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Examiner, March 12.
Politics and Voting
Green Bay mayor calls GOP hearing on election process 'Stalinist show trial,' AP, March 13.
Deborah Kerr wants to decentralize Wisconsin education department, AP, March 12.
Wisconsin
Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson's insurrection comments racist, AP, March 13.
Legislative Democrats: Killing Medicaid expansion would cost state another $1 billion, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, March 12.
Republicans seek to curb Evers' COVID powers, give legislature oversight of federal funds, Briana Reilly, CT, March 11.
Wisconsin budget breakdown: Federal boost, heightened spending, lasting implications, Briana Reilly, CT, March 10.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Wisconsin's rural districts maintained in-person learning throughout school year with challenges, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 13.
Candidate Q&A: Sauk Prairie School Board election, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 12.
Portage officials 'disappointed' at Columbia County refusal to consider mask mandate, Bridget Cooke, WSJ, March 11.
Wisconsin Dells Commission approves plans for downtown brewery, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, March 11.
