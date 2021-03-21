Madison Commons Media Digest, March 21, 2021

COVID-19

Dane County health officials: Fully vaccinated can get close, ditch the masks, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, March 19.

Wisconsin 'woefully behind' on COVID-19 verification, data cleanup, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, March 18.

Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin, Scott Bauer, AP, March 16.

Politics and Voting

Kerr, Underly increasingly drawing contrasts in State Superintendent race, Scott Girard, Capital Times, March 20.

State Superintendent candidate Kerr used district email during work hours to set up private business, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 20.

Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots in Wisconsin's fifth statewide pandemic election, Abigail Becker, CT, March 17.

Opinion: Keep our citizen council, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, March 17.

Cap Times Election Q&As, Abigail Becker, CT, March 16.

Madison and Dane County

With COVID cases dropping, jury trials set to resume in Dane County on June 1, Ed Treleven, WSJ, March 20.

Dane County Board condemns hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Abigail Becker, CT, March 19.

Dane County, Madison consider priorities for federal COVID-19 relief package, Abigail Becker, CT, March 18.

Madison could consider changes to make City Council meetings shorter, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 16.

Madison mayor rolls back mandatory furloughs, Abigail Becker, CT, March 15.

Community

United Way of Dane County raises $17.8 million in 2020 campaign, reaching its goal despite pandemic, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 19.

Boys & Girls Clubs distribute over $1 million in sports gear to local youth courtesy of Under Armour, Shanzeh Ahmed, WSJ, March 19.

American Family donates $750k for Boys & Girls Club AVID/TOPS program, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 15.

Education

From in-person to online learning: More failing grades, fewer students, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 21.

District staff, community say janitor monitored by cameras at East High was 'targeted based on his race', Shanzeh Ahmed, WSJ, March 20.

Report: Wisconsin has a 'long way to go' in diversifying teacher work force, Scott Girard, CT, 17.

Madison high schools make theater virtually, Scott Girard, CT, March 15.

Higher Education

Pandemic, lack of spring break strains UW-Madison students' mental health, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 21.

These UW-Madison students solve problems across the state, Paul Fanlund, CT, March 19.

Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers $2.4 billion plan for building projects, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 18.

With vaccinations on the rise, UW opens online portal with eligibility status, appointments, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 17.

Environment

New challenge encourages Wisconsin families to visit 66 State Parks, this spring, summer & fall, Christina Lorey, Channel3000, March 20.

Wisconsin GOP legislature blocks limits on PFAS firefighting foam it paved the way for last session, Briana Reilly, CT, March 17.

April shutoffs loom for more than 93,000 Wisconsin households, but federal aid is on the way, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 17.

Wisconsin Sierra Club chapter drops founder's name as inclusivity measure, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 17.

Utilities seek to buy $446 million solar and battery project in Walworth County, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 16.

Health

Meriter nurses voting on 'major tentative agreement' with hospital, union says, Shanzeh Ahmed, WSJ, March 21; Meriter nurses file charges against hospital with National Labor Relations Board, Shanzeh Ahmed, WSJ, March 20; Meriter Hospital nurses prepared to strike, Abigail Becker, CT, March 15.

The doctor will see you now: Direct primary practices grow in the Madison area, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, March 18.

Food and Sustainability

Wisconsin Democrats look to rollback tipped minimum wage for restaurant workers, Briana Reilly, CT, March 15.

Arts and Culture

Stephanie Elkins, host of WPR's 'Morning Classics,' forges connections with music, Katelyn Ferral, CT, March 21.

Wisconsin set 'Raft of Stars' weaves a coming-of-age tale of life on the run, Gena Kittner, WSJ, March 21.

Transportation

Madison quietly passed on enforcing much-loathed alternate-side parking rule amid pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 17.

2020 saw fewer cars on Dane County roads, more dangerous driving, Briana Reilly, CT, March 15.

Sports

Badgers women's hockey wins sixth national championship, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, March 21.

Forward Madison home opener set for May 15; still unsure where home is, Madison365, March 16.

Business

Madison companies still pursuing COVID-19 vaccines, saying more options needed, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 21.

A Target store on State Street? A shrunken version is coming, Barry Adams, WSJ, March 18.

Wisconsin small business owners highlight benefits of Gov. Tony Evers budget proposal, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 16.

Development and Housing

Developer threatens to drop luxury housing project next to proposed homeless shelter near East Towne, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 20.

Developers propose 15-story tower for still-booming East Washington Avenue, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 17.

Wisconsin

National Guard welcomes and promotes women. That is, until they report an assault, Katelyn Ferral CT, March 17.

Reviewing the State Budget with Governor Tony Evers, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, March 16.

Wisconsin lawmakers OK bills on Holocaust education, sex assault kits, vaccine administration, Briana Reilly, CT, March 16.

Wisconsin's local governments to see $2.38 windfall from federal COVID relief package, Chris Hubbuch and Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 16.

Ron Johnson denies his comments about Capitol breach were racist, Scott Bauer, AP, March 15.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Middleton-Cross Plains education direct Rainey Briggs named Baraboo's next superintendent, Susan Endres, WSJ, March 20.

PSC awards $28.4 million to expand high-speed internet in 39 counties, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 19.

Middleton-Cross Plains: Social workers lead effort to provide struggling families with basic supplies during pandemic, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, March 15.