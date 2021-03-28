Madison Commons Media Digest, March 28, 2021

Top Stories

Madison's public libraries could reopen next month, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, March 28.

COVID-19

First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 27.

Thousands now vaccinated, including the mayor, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, March 26.

Tony Evers signs bill into law allowing dentists to administer vaccines, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 25; Wisconsin GOP leaders praise state's vaccination efforts, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, March 25.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nursing homes drop 47% after vaccinations, David Wahlberg, WSJ, March 24.

Politics and Voting

Absentee ballot requests are up for April election, a trend that may be here to stay, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 27.

Climate: Most candidates for Madison council voice support for zero-carbon goal, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 25.

Meet the candidates: Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly for Wisconsin State Superintendent, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, March 23.

Voter's guide to the Madison advisory referendum questions, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, March 23.

Assembly Republicans authorize committee investigation of Wisconsin elections, Briana Reilly, CT, March 23.

Mapping it out: Wisconsin prepares for 'really tight time frame' to redraw district lines, Briana Reilly, CT, March 23.

In Monona, Kristie Goforth looking to become Wisconsin's first Native American mayor, Mackenzie Krumme, Madison365, March 22.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County announces $15 million boost to small business grant program, Abigail Becker, CT, March 25.

Community

Vilas Zoo reopening Lake Wingra entrance, Children's Zoo on Monday, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, March 27.

Local leaders condemn Asian hate in virtual rally, Channel3000, March 26.

Wisconsin immigration lawyers worry about misinformation backlash, Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner, March 25.

Foundation for Black Women's Wellness to get $1 million gift from Mary Burke Fund, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, March 25.

Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble, Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 25.

Education

As Madison classrooms reopen, Asian students more likely to remain virtual, Scott Girard, CT, March 25.

One City Schools to buy $12M building with large donation, expand to 4k-12, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 24.

Madison School Board approves changes to layoff, reassignment criteria, Scott Girard, CT, March 22.

MMSD will consider proposal to rename James Madison Memorial High School, Scott Girard, CT, March 22.

Higher Education

UW Varsity Band members return for first large practice in more than a year, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 25.

UW students call for more flexibility, bemoan lack of spring break, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 24.

Environment

'Pine Crime' solved: 3 students cited for theft of rare, 25-foot tree from UW Arboretum, police say, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, March 27.

Physicians group challenges license extension for Point Beach nuclear plant, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 27.

California water official tapped to lead Madison Water Utility, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 24.

Chippewa tribes blast Wisconsin wolf hunt, say it was about killing, Todd Richmond, AP, March 23.

Dane County buys dredge in effort to prevent flooding on Yahara Chain of Lakes, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 23.

Food and Sustainability

Local nonprofit determined to find pandemic-born programs a permanent place, Christina Lorey, Channel3000, March 28.

Pandemic spurs massive growth in curbside pickup, delivery for food pantries, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 26.

About 230 service industry workers get COVID-19 vaccine on-site at Salvatore's Tomato Pies, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, March 26.

Arts and Culture

Madison musicians play front porch concerts, bringing neighbors together, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, March 27.

Live shows are back this summer at popular American Players Theatre, Gayle Worland, WSJ, March 25.

Transportation

2 interchange ramps along Beltline closing for 3 weeks as part of ongoing improvement project, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, March 25.

Business

American Family sees staggering growth, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 28.

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce shows glimmers of optimism amid economic havoc, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 26.

Community Pharmacy to leave downtown for location near Garver Feed Mill, Barry Adams, WSJ, March 25.

Development and Housing

Porchlight adds security at homeless men's shelter, sees same for future East Towne site, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 25; Shooting at Madison homeless shelter hardens opposition to permanent site, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 24; Activists criticize Madison police's treatment of homeless after shelter shooting, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 24; Madison Finance Committee give nod to homeless shelter near East Towne, Emily Hamer, WSJ, March 23.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: Donald Trump, Ron Johnson, and the media's big mistake, CT, March 26.

Let Madison's democracy riot go on, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, March 23.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers signs bill allowing takeout drinks, vetos requiring state workers to return to office, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 27.

What's Wisconsin getting from the new federal COVID package? Briana Reilly, CT, March 25.

State veterans homes to receive $7.1 million from latest stimulus, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, March 22.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Voter files complaint against John Jagler, R-Watertown, over mailer implying nonexistent endorsement, WSJ, March 27.

City of Stoughton IT system 'compromised', Chris Rickert, WSJ, March 27.

Jefferson County residents question Enbridge response to 2019 pipeline spill, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, March 27.