Madison Commons Media Digest, April 4, 2021

COVID-19

Dane County removes capacity limit, mask requirement for outdoor gatherings, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, April 3.

Positive test rate rises to 3% as state reports 875 new cases, most in months, Robert Chappell, Madison365, April 2.

All Wisconsinites 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 2; More than 1 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, March 30; Battling a 'sneaky, tricky virus': Deputy DHS Secretary speaks on latest pandemic news, good and bad, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, March 30.

Wisconsin DHS awards $6.2M in grants to 100 organizations in effort to promote vaccine equity, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, April 2.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 1; Wisconsin Republicans seek to prohibit so-called 'vaccine passports', Briana Reilly, Capital Times, April 1.

Dane County Fair will be held in person in July, with some COVID-19 measures, organizers say, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 1.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill to give GOP oversight on federal COVID-19 funds, announces $2.5 billion for state economy, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 2.

Madison and Dane County

Gov. Tony Evers appoints Kalvin Barrett as Dane County Sheriff, Abigail Becker, CT, April 2.

World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 2.

Madison City Council denounces hate again Asian, Pacific Islander community, Abigail Becker, CT, March 31.

Politics and Voting

Madison City Council races build big campaign war chests, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 31; Developer money pours into council races, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, March 30.

Digging into Madison's advisory referenda on alders, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair", WORT-FM, March 30; Madison seeks voter advice on smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, March 29.

State superintendent election: Jill Underly raised 16 times more than Deborah Kerr in latest period, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, March 30.

Community

Former convict's estate funds first-of-its-kind UW-Madison scholarship for ex-offenders, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 4.

Madison Public Library says concerned staff led to further delay in opening, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, April 3; Madison's public libraries won't reopen for at least another month or two, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 2.

Madison-area churches see pandemic parallels in resurrection, Logan Wroge, WSJ, March 31.

Madison Reading Project moves into new home on South Side, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, March 29.

Fitchburg dog groomer to compete on 'Pooch Perfect', Gayle Worland, WSJ, March 29.

Education

Randall Elementary School gets creative to share music performances during virtual learning, Scott Girard, CT, April 3.

Which students are returning to which schools in MMSD? Scott Girard, CT, March 30.

Higher Education

3 UW-Madison student say online exam software didn't detect their darker skin, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 4.

Despite expanded eligibility, UW receives few vaccines, encourages off-campus appointments, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 2.

UW grad student workers continue years-long push for mandatory fee remission, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 30.

UW scores 4th best education grad program; medical, business, engineering rankings drop, Yvonne Kim, CT, March 30.

Environment

Business group seeks to halt PFAS sampling program by Wisconsin DNR, Ed Treleven, WSJ, April 1.

Alliant Energy proposes $515M solar developments; MGE buys into wind farm, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 31.

Food and Sustainability

Dane County plans $10 million 'Farm to Foodbank' program extension, Abigail Becker, CT, March 29.

Arts and Culture

KLJ Movement Performance and Dance Company creates a space for artists to get to know themselves, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, April 2.

Transportation

Amtrak releases 'aspirational' map for next 15 years with hub in Madison, new stops in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, April 1; DOT seeks input on second Twin Cities-Chicago train going through Columbus, Dells, Portage, Jonathan Richie, WSJ, March 30.

Sports

MadNorSki youth chair weather pandemic-driven surge in Nordic skiing, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 4.

Business

Madison video game industry booming with major titles coming out of local studios, Shelly K. Mesch, WSJ, April 4.

American Family sees staggering growth as Jack Salzwedel starts final year as CEO, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, March 29.

Development and Housing

South Side revival: City eyes $9.1M parking garage for Village on Park mall, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 3.

Boys & Girls Club opens 'Club on the Square', Robert Chappell, Madison365, April 1; Developer donates prime commercial space on Capitol Square to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 1.

Men's homeless shelter proposal faces opposition ahead of Madison City Council vote, Abigail Becker, CT, March 30.

Wisconsin

Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500M of stimulus on broadband; $19M on property tax relief, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 2.

Republicans keep grip on Legislature despite Democratic spending spree, Peter Cameron, Wisconsin Watch, March 31.

No action from Wisconsin lawmakers more than a year after National Guard sex assault scandal, Katelyn Ferral, CT, March 29.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Cambridge High School senior Rachel Drotzer rules the roost, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, March 29.