Madison Commons Media Digest, April 11, 2021

Experts urge caution as Dane County lifts restrictions, Courtney Degen, Madison Commons, April 9.

COVID-19

Wisconsin reports most daily COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months; deaths, hospitalizations also up, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, April 9.

Efforts ramp up to vaccinate people of color against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 8.

10 charts that show how Dane County is copying with COVID-19, Lee Digital Content, April 7.

Alliant Energy Center to expand COVID-19 vaccination with federal site, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 7.

Dane County childcare center hit with outbreak of coronavirus variant, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 6.

Madison and Dane County

Madison voters oppose full-time City Council, support term limits, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, April 6.

Madison City Council incumbents Skidmore, Kemble lose bids for reelection, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 7; Political opponents unite in defeat, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, April 7.

Community

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County hosts first of three community vaccination clinics, Gabriela Bachara, Channel3000, April 10.

One of Madison's most beloved yoga studios closes: 'COVID devastated us financially', Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 9.

Elections

Wisconsin's Supreme Court rules voters who may have moved don't need to be purged from rolls, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 10.

Jill Underly wins state superintendent election, vows to ensure all schools open in the fall, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 7.

Wisconsin Assembly elections panel to begin 'formal investigation' into 2020, Briana Reilly, CT, April 6.

Education

MMSD high schools moving toward eliminating standalone honors for ninth, 10th grades, Scott Girard, CT, April 6.

68% of MMSD students will return for in-person learning, Scott Girard, CT, April 5.

Creating a 'community of realness in education': Pair of MMSD educators start teacher-focused podcast, Scott Girard, CT, April 4.

Higher Education

Jewish groups ask UW-Madison, other UW campuses to change next year's calendar, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 9.

Dr. Torsheika Maddox promoted to new role in diversity leadership for UW-Madison's DDEEA, Madison365, April 9.

Scramble to vaccinate Wisconsin college students before summer hinges on supply, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 8.

MATC offers free week of classes to encourage students to enroll, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 5.

UW re-adopts flexible grading policy for spring semester, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 5.

Environment

Barry Adams/WSJ

The muskie are back at the Lake Wingra dam and, yes, they like to jump, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 10.

Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs state power to protect water from farm pollutants, Royce Podeszwa and Jim Malewitz, Wisconsin Watch, April 9.

DNR to withhold data on PFAS in wastewater, agreement with WMC allows sampling to continue, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 8.

Madison ends plastic bag recycling, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 7.

DNR orders additional investigation of Enbridge pipeline spill in Fort Atkinson, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 6.

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency as risk of wildfire remains high in Wisconsin, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 5.

Food and Sustainability

Madison says community fridge violates zoning, food safety rules, and demands it close, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, April 9.

Dane County Farmer's Market kicks off season at Alliant Energy Center, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 10; Outdoor farmers markets return with last year's safety procedures still in place, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, April 8.

DHS confirms Wisconsin to lose out on more than $50M in monthly federal food aid starting in May, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 8.

Chef/owner grateful to be reopening; 'if L'Etoile closes, that's a situation', Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 8.

Arts, Culture, Media

Fitchburg dog groomer makes the cut on 'Pooch Perfect' TV show, Gayle Worland, WSJ, April 7.

Wisconsin filmmaker raising money to finish a Clyde Stubblefield documentary, Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, April 7.

Pat Simms, longtime Wisconsin State Journal reporter dead at 75, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 6.

Transportation

Madison steers Ride the Drive from Downtown to streets around four parks, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 10.

Report: Federal funds saving local transit like Madison Metro from 'worst-case scenario', Abigail Becker, CT, April 9.

Sports

Forward Madison FC, Mallards plan to return to home games to Madison this season, Todd D. Milewski and Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, April 9.

Business

Madison's Fetch Rewards snags unicorn status after $210M investment round, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 8.

Development and Housing

Developer wants to raze Coliseum and Wonder bars for $40 million, 18-story project, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 8.

Could co-ops help solve Madison's housing crisis? Abigail Becker, CT, April 7.

Opinion

With people of color in positions of power, Madison becomes a national model, Henry Sanders, Madison365, April 9.

Two kinds of liberals, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, April 7.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin cities request attorneys fees in election dispute brought by Donald Trump, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 6.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Baraboo's Circus World to bring back live performers from its past this summer, Susan Endres, WSJ, April 10.

Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville closing due to 2 COVID-19 cases, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, April 9.

Wisconsin Dells Upham Woods scheduled to complete new $3M facility in May, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, April 6.