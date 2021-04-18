Madison Commons Media Digest, April 18, 2021

COVID-19

Geographic gaps in COVID-19 vaccination taking shape in Wisconsin, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, April 18.

Cases of worrisome COVID-19 variant double in Wisconsin in a week, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 16.

Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can't limit capacity at businesses, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, April 15.

After record last week, UW receives scant vaccine supply, pauses J&J doses, Yvonne Kim, Capital Times, April 15.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney wants to erase nearly $150,000 owed by people in jail, Abigail Becker, CT, April 14.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway: Madison needs a vibrant and diverse Downtown, WSJ, April 12.

Dane County proposal would oppose no-knock warrants, ask sheriff to stop them, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 12.

Community

After a century in storage, wood from Madison lab being used to repair U.S. Capitol, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 18.

The first of 19 projects to prepare for F-35s in Madison has been announced. What's behind the $9 million plan? Brian Arbuckle and Adam Duxter, Channel3000, April 16.

Hmong community to celebrate 45 years in Wisconsin at 16th annual Hmong Wausau Heritage Month conference, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, April 16.

Education

Students push for MMSD to put free period products in all middle, high school bathrooms, Scott Girard, CT, April 16.

MMSD planning virtual 'Madison Promise Academy' for fall with 200-250 students, Scott Girard, CT, April 12.

Madison School District eyes 3.3% property tax increase to balance next year's budget, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 13.

Higher Education

UW-Madison hires former Foxconn official to lead office working with businesses, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 15.

Programs that support Wisconsin's college-bound students adapt to new realities, Yvonne Kim, CT, April 14.

'Dire shape': UW-Madison pushes for money to replace Humanities Building, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 13.

Terrace season returns–but only to UW-Madison campus community for now, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 13.

Environment

DNR seeks comments on wolf management plan, fall hunt quote for Wisconsin, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 14.

Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in key environmental cases, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 13.

Food and Sustainability

Wisconsin reaches deal with USDA to continue receiving millions in federal food aid, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 15.

Food carts are slowly returning to the Square and Library Mall, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, April 15.

Young, beginning farmers work to bring small farming back to Wisconsin, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, April 15.

Arts and Culture

Music Theatre of Madison to release theatrical concept album titled "An American Mythology", Madison365, April 15.

"Lewiston/Clarkson" proves there is something left to discover, Gwendolyn Rice, Isthmus, April 14.

Transportation

Five Midwest mayors urge federal officials to support Amtrak expansion, Abigail Becker, CT, April 15.

Business

Millipore Sigma expanding pharmaceutical production facility in Verona, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 18.

Development and Housing

Madison property values rise amid pandemic with big jump for single-family homes, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 17.

Madison mayor's 'Housing Forward' plan targets homelessness, high rent, Abigail Becker, CT, April 14.

Madison commission cool on closing all of State Street for weekend pedestrian mall, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 15; New proposal could make State Street a pedestrian mall on weekends, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 13.

Public invited to participate in restart of South Madison Neighborhood Plan process, Abigail Becker, CT, April 12.

Opinion

Hope for Hagedorn, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, April 14.

Politics and Voting

Field of Democrats targeting Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat continues to grow, Briana Reilly, CT, April 15; State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces run for U.S. Senate, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 15.

Wisconsin

Officials estimate full broadband coverage in Wisconsin could cost as much as $1.4 billion, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 18.

Justice Annette Ziegler elected next Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 15.

Wisconsin DOJ plans to launch sexual assault kit tracker, Briana Reilly, CT, April 14.

The GOP budget brain versus the Democratic budget brain, Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner, April 12.

Wisconsin gets a C in White House report on states' infrastructure needs, Josh Boak, AP, April 12.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

New Glarus man gets national award for 35-year career in band world, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, April 17.

Columbia County schools planning in-person graduations, Noah Vernau, for WSJ, April 16.

Plans for a Sun Prairie children's museum moving ahead, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 15.

Beloit price captain unanimous chosen to be next chief of Beloit Police Department, Logan Rude, Channel3000, April 14.

Hip-hop class has students learning to a new beat at Middleton High School, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, April 12.