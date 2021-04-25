Madison Commons Media Digest, April 25, 2021

COVID-19

Federal COVID aid to Wisconsin state, local governments nears $20 billion, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, April 23.

Wisconsin rolls out new VaccineFinder site to make it easier to find a shot, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, April 22.

Alliant vaccinators find giving shots a 'happy' 'hopeful' experience, Scott Girard, CT, April 18.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi pushes committee to act on $15M in small business grants, Abigail Becker, CT, April 24.

Dane County creates task force to address 'huge pockets' of no internet in rural areas, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 23.

Eight new alders join increasingly diverse Madison City Council, Abigail Becker, CT, April 20.

Kalvin Barrett set to bring 'peace officer' mindset to Dane County Sheriff's Office, Abigail Becker, CT, April 19.

Community

Mifflin Street Block Party makes return with thousands of revelers after pandemic pause, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 25.

In wake of Wisconsin's racial justice protests, curfew ticket raise equity and speech questions, Clara Neupert and Jim Malewitz, Wisconsin Watch, April 24.

Madison Children's Museum announces reopening dates, start of major expansion project, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, April 23.

Madison leaders pledge to stand with those calling for change after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 21.

Local Black leaders react to Chauvin verdict with relief, skepticism, Robert Chappell, Madison365, April 20.

More than 100 march in Madison in wake of recent shootings, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 19.

La Féte de Marquette canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19, David Dahmer, Madison365, April 19.

Education

Student teachers reflect on an unusual year, Scott Girard, CT, April 25.

Madison School District releases preliminary $501.5 million budget for 2021-22 school year, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 24.

'Opportunity of a lifetime': Madison School District seeks 'big ideas' for $9.5 million grant, Scott Girard, CT, April 21.

Wisconsin schools receiving $175 million for COVID-19 tests, AP, April 21.

MMSD high schools planning in-person graduation ceremonies, Scott Girard, CT, April 20.

Higher Education

UW-Madison breaks ground on Divine Nine plaza to honor legacy of Black fraternities and sororities, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, April 24.

UW-Madison's chief financial officer leaving next month, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 24.

UW-Madison reports nearly 1,400 COVID-related sanctions this school year, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 22.

Memorial Union Terrace will open to general public next month, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 20.

Environment

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway targets buildings, city operations with 'climate forward' agenda, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 22.

Regulators OK Alliant plan to send $925 on solar; state's largest renewable investment, April 23; Proposed Dane County solar-storage project would be state's largest renewable, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 22.

Madison converting street lights to LED, Abigail Becker, CT, April 21.

Food and Sustainability

Will shortage of restaurant workers prompt better pay and benefits? Robin Shepard, Isthmus, April 23.

Dane County Board approves federal aid for food pantry effort, county operations, Abigail Becker, CT, April 22.

Restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 22.

Development and Housing

Low-income residents help shape what could be one of the coolest places to live in Madison, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 25.

Dane County officials announce $13M program to house homeless staying in hotels, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 24.

Madison property values rise amid pandemic with big jump for single-family homes, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, April 17.

Transportation

Madison asks public for feedback on bus rapid transit station design, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 21.

Madison City Council backs moving Parking Enforcement unit out of Police Department, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 21.

Madison to test lower speed limit of 20 mph on residential streets, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 19.

Health

UW Health says it did most paired kidney exchanges in U.S. last year, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 21.

Arts and Culture

Sessions at McPike Park coming back this summer, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, April 23.

Concerts on the Square will return this summer–just not on the Square, Gayle Worland, WSJ, April 21.

Business

Middleton-baed Spectrum Brands buying home cleaning products firm for $300M, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, April 22.

Madison-area health and biotech companies fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 21.

Politics and Voting

UW professor, Fond du Lac County DA, join Wisconsin attorney general race, Briana Reilly, CT, April 19.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers vetoes GOP bills seeking control over federal stimulus funds, announces $420 million businesses, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, April 23.

Wisconsin racial justice task force issues 18 recommendations, Scott Bauer, AP, April 22.

Foxconn eligible for up to $80 million in credits under scaled-back deal, April 21; Gov. Tony Evers strikes new deal with Foxconn, April 19, Briana Reilly, CT.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Parents file suit against Sun Prairie Schools over slave lesson, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 24.

Wisconsin Dells area resorts, businesses expect travel boom this summer, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, April 23.

As students return to classrooms, Mt. Zion plans to phase out Schools Without Walls, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 20.

Frank Lloyd Wright school building near Spring Green getting an upgrade for more events and programming, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 19.