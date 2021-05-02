Madison Commons Media Digest, May 2, 2021

Top Stories

DNR issues red flag fire warning for Dane County, Shelby Evans, Channel3000, May 1.

COVID-19

Dane County officials: Restaurant, tavern capacity to increase to 75%, indoor gatherings can grow, Logan Wroge, Wisconsin State Journal, April 30.

Goodman Community Center, African American Health Network part to bring education, vaccines to Black community, David Dahmer, Madison365, April 30.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in action in Wisconsin, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, April 28.

Just 0.03 percent of fully vaccinated in Wisconsin have gotten COVID-19, state says, David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 28.

Madison and Dane County

Black police chiefs, sheriffs stress accountability, community engagement in town hall discussion, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, April 30.

Activists bailed 70 people out of the Dane County Jail in last year; 25 have been rearrested, Chris Rickert, WSJ, April 29; Critics compare Madison police response to Mifflin partiers, racial justice protesters, Abigail Becker, CT, April 28; Mental Health first responders: Alternative to policing, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, April 27; Dane County Sheriff's proposal to clear $150,000 in inmate debt moves forward, Emily Hamer, WSJ, April 27.

Community

Wilkommen Hunde: Dogs to be allowed at Olbrich Park beer garden, Logan Wroge, WSJ, April 30.

New Madison center focusing on 'collective wellbeing,' David Wahlberg, WSJ, April 26.

Education

Black leaders helm Madison School District, board first time, Scott Girard, CT, May 1; New Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow eyes all-day 4K, closing achievement gaps, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 30.

Madison School District completes phased-in return to in-person instruction, April 29; La Follette High School uses QR codes to aid contact tracing as students return, Scott Girard, CT, April 27.

West High School principal apologizes for email scheduling racially segregated meetings, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, April 27.

Madison School Board approves $840k for virtual Madison Promise Academy this fall, Scott Girard, CT, April 27.

MMSD budget draft includes expanded full-day 4K pilot, cost-of-living base wage hike, Scott Girard, CT, April 26.

Edgewood High School students continue tradition of community service, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, April 26.

Higher Education

Gov. Tony Evers appoints new UW Regents, securing control of board long led by GOP appointees, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 30.

Fall weekend slated to celebrate UW-Madison Class of 2020 graduates, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 30.

Biden's free community college plan could steer more students to Wisconsin tech colleges, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, April 29.

Environment

MGE, WEC seek $649M investment in Dane County solar-plus-storage, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 30.

Wisconsin regulators approve 1,400 acre Grant County solar farm, acknowledge land use concerns, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 30.

Waterlogged: Measures to deal with contamination remained stalled at the Wisconsin Capitol, Briana Reilly, CT, April 28.

Report: Guided by politics, wolf hunt harmed packs, did little to resolve conflicts, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 28.

Madison Water Utility Board reviews options for treating PFAS in north side well, Abigail Becker, CT, April 29; PFAS treatment for contaminated well could cost $733,000 per year, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, April 26.

Health and Care

Childcare advocates see hope in Biden's American Families Plan, state budget proposal, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 2.

Arts, Culture, and Media

Local artists return with in-person East Side art show, Gayle Worland, WSJ, May 1.

Children's Film Academy of Madison helps local talent tell its own stories, Michael Muckian, Isthmus, April 29.

Fitchburg dog groomer closer to $100k 'Pooch Perfect' prize, after 'brave' effort, Shelley K. Mesch, WSJ, April 28.

Madison artists featured in Smithsonian show focused on sustainability, Gayle Worland, WSJ, April 26.

Sports

Duck Season: Baseball's back at Warner Park, Maynard Mallard will sport a new look, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, April 26.

Business

Mayors talk Dane County economic recovery during Chamber of Commerce panel, Abigail Becker, CT, May 1.

Development and Housing

With hard lessons from the pandemic and protests, Madison looks to forge the next Downtown, May 1; Downtown advocates shelve bid to move buses from State Street on summer weekends, April 30, Dean Mosiman, WSJ.

Hotel Red up for sale and could be converted to apartments, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 1.

Village on Park redevelopment project gains committee recommendation, Abigail Becker, CT, April 27.

Politics and Voting

Dane County judge: Republican lawmakers not authorized to retain redistricting attorneys, Briana Reilly, CT, April 29; Dane County judge voids GOP contracts with law firms for redistricting, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 30.

Wisconsin to keep eight U.S. House seats after latest census, Briana Reilly and Abigail Becker, CT, April 26.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure, AP, May 1.

Republicans plan to remove hundreds of items from Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 1.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul announces inquiry into clergy abuse, regardless of when it occurred, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, April 28.

After a year off, Wisconsin State Fair to return August 5-15, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, April 28.

Dane County prosecutor Awais Khaleel tapped to join Wisconsin Ethics Commission, Briana Reilly, CT, April 27.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Duluth Trading Company in Mt. Horeb names new president and CEO, Barry Adams, WSJ, April 30.

Syttende Mai joining summer lineup, Shanzeh Ahmed, WSJ, April 29.

Foremost Farms sells Baraboo building, lab to company planning expansion, Susan Endres, WSJ, April 27.