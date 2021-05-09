Madison Commons Media Digest, May 9, 2021

Our Coverage

Madison Common Council one vote short of establishing men's homeless shelter, Kate Morton, Madison Commons, May 5.

COVID-19

In Wisconsin, next vaccination phase includes more walk-ins, employer-based clinics, Steven Elbow, Capital Times, May 5.

COVID-19 vaccine supply tops demand in Wisconsin, with 'herd immunity' distant, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, May 5.

Dane County judge sides with public health department on setting COVID-19 restrictions, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 4.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County Board approves clearing $150,000 in jail inmate debt, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 7.

Dane County Board approves $15M for small business grant funds, Abigail Becker, CT, May 7.

Assembly budget committee approves juvenile detention expansion at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 7.

Dane County convenes first meeting of task force to help prevent deaths from suicide, drug overdose and alcoholism, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 6.

Madison's 2022 budget process begins; Rhodes-Conway issues directions, Abigail Becker, CT, May 4.

Special election to be set as Dane County Board Supervisor Teran Peterson resigns, Abigail Becker, CT, May 4.

Community

Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison airing to donate 2,021 bikes this month, Grace Houdek, Channel3000, May 8.

YWCA Madison to honor six local women at Annual Women of Distinction Leadership Awards, David Dahmer, Madison365, May 7.

Madison libraries could open doors beginning May 24, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 5.

Local groups donate $300k to Madison's guaranteed income pilot program, Abigail Becker, CT, May 4.

Education

La Follette community, MellowHOOD launch scholarship initiative to support Black and brown students, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 6.

Report details how Wisconsin middle, high school students struggled through pandemic, Scott Girard, CT, May 6.

Bill would require Hmong, Asian American history and culture in Wisconsin schools, Madison365, May 6.

Schools will receive nearly $1.5 million in Dane County grants to support mental health, Scott Girard, CT, May 5.

Madison high schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies as pandemic limits loosen, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 5.

Madison School District receives 24 proposals for new name for Memorial High School, Scott Girard, CT, May 3.

Higher Education

UW-Madison holds in-person commencement ceremonies for class of 2021, Grace Houdek and Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, May 8.

Inside UW-Madison's scramble last September to contain COVID-19 on campus, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 7.

COVID-19 nearly caused UW-Madison graduate to drop out; a painful loss brought her back, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 6.

Environment

MGE, Alliant seek electricity rate hikes for 2022 as tax savings exhausted, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 7.

Dane County's latest and largest solar development is now operational, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, May 7.

Madison changing large item collection, residents will need to schedule pickup starting in June, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 7.

Health

NICU nurse at Meriter inspires all five of her daughters to go into nursing field, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 9.

State health insurance pool for schools could save money, has bipartisan interest, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 3.

Food and Sustainability

Cheese returns to State Street as the business district continues to reopen, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 7.

Arts and Culture

Overture Center unveils itself again, as more murals removed, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 5.

Marquette-Atwood Art Walk takes place despite pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 3; Near West Side Madison public art comes in half as big and over budget, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 3.

Transportation

Madison could consider mostly cashless, account-based systems for bus fares, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 4.

Business and Economy

State tourism spending drops 28.3%; Dane County down 42.5% in 2020, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 4.

Development and Housing

City wants homeless campers out of Reindahl Park by Sunday, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 7; Madison, Salvation Army transform former nursing home to shelter for homeless families, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 4; Madison Common Council prepares to vote on new homeless shelter, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT, May 4.

Politics and Voting

Wisconsin voting rights advocates take part in nationwide events to recognize John Lewis Day of Action, Gabriela Bachara, Channel3000, May 8.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers dig into budget work, strip 400 items from Evers plan, Briana Reilly, CT, May 7.

GOP plan would dig $3.4 billion hole to start off budget discussions, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 6.

Paralyzed lawmaker Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) renews request for Assembly accommodations, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 4.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

What happens to 100 years of sediment from the Portage canal? Jonathan Richie, WSJ, May 6.

Monona City Council approves borrowing $8.5M to buy San Damiano Friary, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 4.

$10M site renovation revealed as Baraboo crane foundation reopens, Susan Endres, WSJ, May 3.