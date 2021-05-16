Madison Commons Media Digest, May 16, 2021

Top Story

Dane County No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccinations among large U.S. counties, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, May 16.

COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers opposes Ohio-style lottery to promote vaccinations, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 14.

Dane County mask order remains in effect as officials review new CDC guidance, Abigail Becker and Briana Reilly, Capital Times, May 13.

Pandemic caused 'crisis boiling point' for those seeking mental health help, Abigail Becker, CT, May 12.

50 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated in Dane County, according to Wisconsin DHS, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 11.

Dane County health officials prepare to give COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12-15, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 11.

Dane County leads state in COVID-19 vaccination, but racial disparities persist, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 10.

Madison and Dane County

Only three people applied for Dane County sheriff position, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 12.

New Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wants to keep jail population low, build community trust, Emily Hamer and Ed Treleven, WSJ, May 11.

Community

Hundreds of Madison Muslims gather for Eid prayer at Olin Park, celebrating end of Ramadan, Briana Reilly, CT, May 13.

Education

MMSD hopes to announce 2021-22 in-person learning decision by end of June, Scott Girard, CT, May 14.

Madison teachers protest protest next year's contracts not reflecting anticipated raises, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 11.

The benefits of universal 4K, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT, May 11.

Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 10.

Despite pandemic, high school musicals go on with the show, Gayle Worland, WSJ, May 10.

Higher Education

Audit identifies several errors in bidding process for UW project, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 13.

Lawrence University will require COVID-19 vaccine for students, likely the first in Wisconsin, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 12.

Environment

John Kessler restoring little know prairie remnant, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 15.

Yellow-billed cuckoo rejoins the wild after 10-month rehab in Dane County, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 15.

Health

At Capitol rally, nurses raise their voices for union rights, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, May 10.

Food and Sustainability

The River Food Pantry celebrates 15th anniversary with birthday bash, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, May 15.

Yahara Chocolate sells chocolate bars made with single-origin chocolate from around the globe, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, May 10.

Arts and Culture

MMoCA to present 'Amends,' a community-based project addressing racism, Madison365, May 14.

Transportation

Growth without traffic? Madison traffic management plan aims to curb congestion, pollution, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 13.

Madison Commission selects 2 neighborhoods to test 20 mph residential speed limit, Logan Wroge, WSJ, May 13.

Sports

Goal in stoppage time delivers homecoming victory for Forward Madison FC, May 16; Return to Breese gives Forward Madison FC fans a 'chance to feel like they're back home', Todd Milewski, WSJ, May 13.

Madison Mallards, Forward Madison to implement vaccinated sections for fans, Abigail Becker, CT, May 11.

Business

Staying alive: Grit and government assistance helped three businesses survive during the pandemic, Jen Rubin, Isthmus, May 12.

Development and Housing

Wonder Bar building could be saved from demolition, reallocated instead, if new site is found, Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 14.

Developers may raze church, store, houses, bar for 10-story project downtown, May 14; Developer shapes proposal for $100M project facing State Street, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 12.

City softens approach to close homeless camp, explores options for men's shelter site, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 12.

Politics and Voting

Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to adopt Republican-backed redistricting rules, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 14.

Disability rights advocates push back against GOP voting legislation, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 13.

Wisconsin

Scott Ross resigns from Ethics Commission, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 14.

Budget committee votes on funding for Veteran's Affairs, declines funding for Black Historical Society, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 13.

Cap Times investigation on sexual assault in National Guard sparks federal hearing and initiatives, Katelyn Ferral, CT, May 13.

Legislature approves election law changes, police bills, voucher income limit increase, Scott Bauer, AP, May 12.

Wisconsin to receive $700M less in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds than projected, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 12.

Legislature set to take first police floor votes since George Floyd killing, Todd Richmond, AP, May 11.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Which southern Wisconsin counties still have mask mandates in place? Channel3000, May 14.

Madison police captain named Monona's top cop, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 12.

Belleville School District looks to spark middle-schoolers' interest in technology with Fab Labs grant, Pamela Cotant for WSJ, May 10.