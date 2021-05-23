Madison Commons Media Digest, May 23, 2021

COVID-19

No masks required in state buildings starting June 1, Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin State Journal, May 21.

24% of Dane County 12-15-year-olds have first COVID-19 shot just one week after becoming eligible, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 20.

Dane County plans to end mask mandate, other COVID restrictions on June 2, Briana Reilly, Capital Times, May 18.

CDC-led study finds little evidence of UW-Madison dorm outbreak fueling community spread, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 17.

Madison and Dane County

Efforts to remake policing in Madison in the year since George Floyd killing have been uneven, WSJ Staff, May 23.

Madison to begin enforcing parking restrictions again, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 21.

Dane County Board Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62, Abigail Becker, CT, May 21.

Two recommended to lead U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison, Ed Treleven, WSJ, May 21.

Dane County putting $2 million into Badger Prairie Needs Network expansion, new job training initiative, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, May 20.

Madison delivers $225,000 to community partners to address violence, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 20.

Community

'Community builder' Kristie Goforth wants to mobilize, inspire people, Abigail Becker, CT, May 23.

Protest Sunday will call for release of Jimmie Joshua, man whose hip was broken by deputies, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 21.

Boys and Girls Clubs hope to highlight youth voices through COVID-19 PSA competition, Scott Girard, CT, May 17.

Education

Parents, students question 'one size fits all' approach in Madison push for earned honors, Elizabeth Beyer.

Madison School District announces 14 'Big Ideas' that will receive funding from federal grant, Scott Girard, CT, May 19.

MMSD to provide letter explaining salary change in teacher contracts after MTI meetings, Scott Girard, CT, May 18.

Environment

Madison mayor pledges better communication on PFAS, resists call for task force, health study, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 23.

Madison water utility considering citywide rationing strategies, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 22.

UW-Madison to partner with EV startup Canoo for research on electric propulsion, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 18.

Media, Arts and Culture

Maker of traditional guitars ships them to musicians across the globe, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 22.

Print and Resist Zine Festival celebrates local artists, Anna Hansen, Channel3000, May 22.

Cap Times wins 13 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest, CT, May 20; Isthmus wins 7 MPC awards, Isthmus, May 21.

'Streatery' sites can include musical performances, Abigail Becker, CT, May 19.

Band members buy Knuckle Down Saloon, plan to turn it into Red Rooster, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 19.

Summer concert series takes professional music to Madison parks, Gayle Worland, WSJ, May 17.

Sports

Forward Madison's Derek Gebhard wins Goal of the Week, Robert Chappell, Madison365, May 20.

Business

Committee recommends pop-up shops, summer music series for State Street, Natalie Yahr, CT, May 21.

100state co-founder Joseph Sweeney returns to helm co-working community, Natalie Yahr, CT, May 20.

Development and Housing

No ice cream, but Ella Apartments will have a backyard and affordable rents, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 22.

Madison needs more housing. Are zoning changes the answer? Abigail Becker, CT, May 20.

Madison committee recommends continued use of camping by homeless in Reindahl Park, Abigail Becker, CT, May 18.

Politics and Voting

27 possible voter fraud cases out of 3.3 million Wisconsin ballots, Scott Bauer, AP, May 22.

Wisconsin

GOP leaders reject Gov. Tony Evers' proposal for Medicaid expansion, Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 20.

Wisconsin's legislative budget committee delays action on state broadband expansion grants, Briana Reilly, CT, May 20.

Republicans reinstate work-search requirement for unemployed starting Sunday, May 20; State Republicans introduce bill to eliminate $300 federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, May 19.

Baldwin presses National Guard on sexual assault, Katelyn Ferral, CT, May 19.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Family farms are struggling with two hidden costs: health insurance and childcare, WSJ, May 21.

Sun Prairie becomes latest Wisconsin city to ban 'conversion therapy,' Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 21.

A change for Walker's in Lancaster, but custom suits, a stash of 23,000 shoes and hometown service remain, Barry Adams, WSJ, May 17.