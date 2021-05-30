Madison Commons Media Digest, May 30, 2021

Top Stories

Madison's Bus Rapid Transit project recommended for $80 million in federal funding, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, May 28; Madison commission picks station design for planned Bus Rapid Transit, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, May 27.

Madison and Dane County

Madison residents organize against zoning changes, Nicholas Garton, CT, May 29.

Madison projects $18 million budget shortfall for 2022, Dean Mosiman and Emily Hamer, WSJ, May 25.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces bid for election to full term, Madison365, May 24.

Community

Ricardo Marroquin brings the books, Chris Rickert, WSJ, May 29.

After 15 months, Madison reopens libraries to in-person use, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 25.

Education

City of Madison and Madison School District to provide bus passes for middle and high schoolers, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 28.

Republican state budget would cut $2.5 million from MMSD's preliminary budget, Scott Girard, CT, May 28; Wisconsin Republicans vote to raise K-12 spending by $128 million; Gov. Evers wants $1.5 billion, Briana Reilly, CT, May 27.

Union and Madison School District at impasses over teacher contracts, union warns of court battle, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, May 25.

Teacher retirements expected to keep adding up in Wisconsin, Madeline Fox, Wisconsin Public Radio, May 24.

Higher Education

UW Regents to vote for their next leader in contested election, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 29.

Republicans vote to lift 8-year tuition freeze at UW campuses, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, May 28.

Opinion: UW System should require vaccinations, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, May 27.

Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal, Todd Richmond, AP, May 27.

Environment

Alliant seeks rate increase for 2022; monthly residential bills to grow about $13.50, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, May 28.

With Well 15 still closed, Madison Water Utility OKs conservation strategies, Abigail Becker, CT, May 26.

Food and Sustainability

One-of-a-kind oven bike might be bringing free breakfast to a Madison park near you, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 27.

Outdoor dining is here to stay, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 27.

Dane County Farmers' Market vendors thrilled with its upcoming return to the Square, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, May 26.

Arts and Culture

At Madison's Barrio Dance, AJ Juarez is creating a dance community one class at a time, Natalie Yahr, CT, May 29.

Transportation

Ride the Drive event scaled back 1 hour, spread across 4 parks for smaller crowds, Gayle Worland, WSJ, May 26.

Sports

Madison Mallards ready for return to Warner Park after 2020 season in COVID-19 exile, Josh Shafer, WSJ, May 29.

Justin Sukow marks first pro start with first goal in Forward Madison FC's victory against Union Omaha, Todd Milewski, WSJ, May 27.

Business

Epic Systems requiring workers to return to office July 19, resuming in-person customer meeting, David Wahlberg, WSJ, May 29.

FedEx rolls out e-bike delivery in Madison, Natalie Yahr, CT, May 28.

Development and Housing

New museums, state offices create opportunity to reimagine Downtown, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 28.

As the Alliant Energy Center prepares for a massive overhaul, the 'Destination District' project could reshape Madison, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, May 28.

It's a jungle out there: Madison homebuyers face fierce competition, Natalie Yahr, CT, May 27 .

Madison approves $60 million, 10-story housing project near Monona Terrace, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, May 26.

Politics and Voting

Ex-cop hire to probe Wisconsin election has partisan Republican ties, Scott Bauer, AP, May 29; Assembly Speaker robin Vos hires retired police officers to investigate presidential election, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 27.

Wisconsin

Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers' special session call for Medicaid expansion, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, May 28.

Legislators hear testimony on bills that would bar transgender athletes from women's sports, Scott Girard, CT, May 26.

Citing greater need due to pandemic, Wisconsin homeless advocates call for state action, Briana Reilly, CT, May 24.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Green County's Annual Breakfast on the Farm featured pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, Gabriella Bachara, Channel3000, May 29.

Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells opens Saturday, aiming for near-normal schedule, May 27; Automotion classic car show revs on in Wisconsin Dells for 35th year, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, May 26.