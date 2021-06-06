Madison Commons Media Digest, June 6, 2021

COVID-19

Dane County lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions, Briana Reilly, Capital Times, June 2.

Madison and Dane County

Some Dane County employees petition for hybrid work policy, Abigail Becker, CT, June 4.

Dane County Board recognizes Juneteenth, David Dahmer, Madison365, June 4; Madison Juneteenth celebration set with series of online programming, limited in-person events, Shanzeh Ahmad, Wisconsin State Journal, June 1.

Community

Madison, community group, may create 'all wheel spots' for skateboards, bikes, and more, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 6.

Madison organization looks to build 'library' of bikes for differently abled riders, Nicholas Garton, CT, June 6.

Madison's libraries can serve as cooling centers as it heats up this weekend, Amanda Quintana, Channel3000, June 4.

AtwoodFest back this summer in abbreviated form; other tests to put on the calendar, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 5.

Education

Madison School District class of 2021 reflects on a challenging year, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 5.

MMSD in-person students had slightly higher attendance than those who remained virtual, Scott Girard, CT, June 5.

8th grade promotion ceremony plans vary across Madison School District, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 4.

New podcast highlights student voices on Madison's achievement gap, Scott Girard, CT, June 4.

Recovery high school moves to new space, graduates nine, Scott Girard, CT, June 2.

Higher Education

UW Board of Regents elects Gov. Tony Evers-appointee in rare contested president election, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 5.

Environment

Courtesy MGE

MGE names 3 peregrine falcon chicks after Near East Side neighborhood streets, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, June 4.

Long road ahead for addressing PFAS contamination at Dane County airport, Abigail Becker, CT, June 4.

5 Madison-area beaches closed due to hazardous blue-green algae, Molly DeVore, WSJ, June 4.

Dane County leans in to remote work for environmental benefits, Abigail Becker, CT, June 1.

Food and Sustainability

Dane County Farmers' Market confirms it will return to Capitol Square June 19, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 3.

Arts and Culture

Madison Children's Museum reopens to members–and the general public soon, Gayle Worland, WSJ, June 4.

Transportation

Masks still mandatory for Madison Metro Transit users in compliance with federal order, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, June 2.

Sports

Chris McIntosh promoted to Wisconsin athletic director, Todd Milewski, WSJ, June 3; Madison Black Leaders criticize UW over athletic director process, Jason Joyce, CT, June 3.

Forward Madison celebrates Pride month with release of rainbow jerseys, Channel3000, June 5; Forward Madison to host Wisconsin Badgers in August exhibition game, Madison365, June 3.

Business

At Meep Meepleton's World of Fun, nostalgia is the name of the game, Natalie Yahr, CT, June 5.

UW Credit Union moves to arbitration for disputes, drawing ire from some of its members, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 3.

Development and Housing

Madison making big plans to redevelop area around East Towne Mall, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 6.

Madison City Council narrowly adopts zoning changes aimed at boosting housing stock, Logan Wroge, WSJ, June 2.

City purchase makes nearly 10 acres of open space available on Lake Monona, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jun 2.

Developer seeks to raze Zor Shriners temple for big housing project on Madison's Far West Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 1.

Opinion

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans keep Wisconsin safe from Medicaid windfall, Phil Hands, WSJ, June 6.

Politics and Voting

Gov. Tony Evers announces 2022 re-election bid at Democratic Party state convention, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 5.

Ron Johnson explains refusal to back bipartisan investigation into Capitol insurrection, Jesse Opoien, CT, June 3.

Wisconsin Republicans using a 'back door' to extend Scott Walker era, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, June 1.

Wisconsin

Republicans on state budget committee reject $15 million for unemployment system, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 4.

GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 4.

Gov. Evers raises Pride Flag at Wisconsin State Capitol, signs LBGTQ executive orders, Jaymes Langrehr, Channel3000, June 1.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Middleton preparing major improvements to historic downtown park, Erin Gretzinger, for WSJ, June 5.

Oregon celebrates Pride month with community event, Anna Hansen, Channel3000, June 5.

FEMA grant money will remove 5 properties from Baraboo River floodplain in La Valle, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, June 4.

Museum of Root Beer opens in Wisconsin Dells, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, June 3.