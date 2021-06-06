Madison Commons Media Digest, June 6, 2021

COVID-19
Dane County lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions, Briana Reilly, Capital Times, June 2.
Madison and Dane County
Some Dane County employees petition for hybrid work policy, Abigail Becker, CT, June 4.
Dane County Board recognizes Juneteenth, David Dahmer, Madison365, June 4; Madison Juneteenth celebration set with series of online programming, limited in-person events, Shanzeh Ahmad, Wisconsin State Journal, June 1.
Community
Madison, community group, may create 'all wheel spots' for skateboards, bikes, and more, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 6.
Madison organization looks to build 'library' of bikes for differently abled riders, Nicholas Garton, CT, June 6.
Madison's libraries can serve as cooling centers as it heats up this weekend, Amanda Quintana, Channel3000, June 4.
AtwoodFest back this summer in abbreviated form; other tests to put on the calendar, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 5.
Education
Madison School District class of 2021 reflects on a challenging year, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 5.
MMSD in-person students had slightly higher attendance than those who remained virtual, Scott Girard, CT, June 5.
8th grade promotion ceremony plans vary across Madison School District, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 4.
New podcast highlights student voices on Madison's achievement gap, Scott Girard, CT, June 4.
Recovery high school moves to new space, graduates nine, Scott Girard, CT, June 2.
Higher Education
UW Board of Regents elects Gov. Tony Evers-appointee in rare contested president election, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 5.
Environment
MGE names 3 peregrine falcon chicks after Near East Side neighborhood streets, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, June 4.
Long road ahead for addressing PFAS contamination at Dane County airport, Abigail Becker, CT, June 4.
5 Madison-area beaches closed due to hazardous blue-green algae, Molly DeVore, WSJ, June 4.
Dane County leans in to remote work for environmental benefits, Abigail Becker, CT, June 1.
Food and Sustainability
Dane County Farmers' Market confirms it will return to Capitol Square June 19, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 3.
Arts and Culture
Madison Children's Museum reopens to members–and the general public soon, Gayle Worland, WSJ, June 4.
Transportation
Masks still mandatory for Madison Metro Transit users in compliance with federal order, Shanzeh Ahmad, WSJ, June 2.
Sports
Chris McIntosh promoted to Wisconsin athletic director, Todd Milewski, WSJ, June 3; Madison Black Leaders criticize UW over athletic director process, Jason Joyce, CT, June 3.
Forward Madison celebrates Pride month with release of rainbow jerseys, Channel3000, June 5; Forward Madison to host Wisconsin Badgers in August exhibition game, Madison365, June 3.
Business
At Meep Meepleton's World of Fun, nostalgia is the name of the game, Natalie Yahr, CT, June 5.
UW Credit Union moves to arbitration for disputes, drawing ire from some of its members, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 3.
Development and Housing
Madison making big plans to redevelop area around East Towne Mall, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 6.
Madison City Council narrowly adopts zoning changes aimed at boosting housing stock, Logan Wroge, WSJ, June 2.
City purchase makes nearly 10 acres of open space available on Lake Monona, Chris Rickert, WSJ, Jun 2.
Developer seeks to raze Zor Shriners temple for big housing project on Madison's Far West Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 1.
Opinion
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans keep Wisconsin safe from Medicaid windfall, Phil Hands, WSJ, June 6.
Politics and Voting
Gov. Tony Evers announces 2022 re-election bid at Democratic Party state convention, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 5.
Ron Johnson explains refusal to back bipartisan investigation into Capitol insurrection, Jesse Opoien, CT, June 3.
Wisconsin Republicans using a 'back door' to extend Scott Walker era, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, June 1.
Wisconsin
Republicans on state budget committee reject $15 million for unemployment system, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 4.
GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 4.
Gov. Evers raises Pride Flag at Wisconsin State Capitol, signs LBGTQ executive orders, Jaymes Langrehr, Channel3000, June 1.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Middleton preparing major improvements to historic downtown park, Erin Gretzinger, for WSJ, June 5.
Oregon celebrates Pride month with community event, Anna Hansen, Channel3000, June 5.
FEMA grant money will remove 5 properties from Baraboo River floodplain in La Valle, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, June 4.
Museum of Root Beer opens in Wisconsin Dells, Erica Dynes, Capital Newspapers, June 3.
