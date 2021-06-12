Flamingos can’t find offense in draw with Richmond

Forward Madison FC’s defensive sparring with the Richmond Kickers led to a scoreless draw Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field, allowing the Flamingos to hold onto fifth place in the USL League One standings.

Flamingos head coach Carl Craig said he wasn’t surprised by his team’s third draw of the year, due to the competitiveness of USL1.

“It’s not like we should expect to go out and win every week. You look at the table. It’s very well balanced,” Craig said.

Both defenses drenched the other side’s offensive flames throughout the night. Forward Madison FC finished with 12 clearances to Richmond’s 19 and nine interceptions to the Kickers’ seven. Madison goalkeeper Chris Brady finished with four saves. He said the crowd played a significant role in energizing him.

“To be on the field, to have those fans behind you really...screaming, yelling, getting in your ear, and just uplifting you in that way, it’s one of the greatest feelings ever,” Brady said.

On the other side of the pitch, the Flamingos’ offense largely remained holstered for the majority of the contest. The squad attempted only nine shots, putting only one on target. Craig said he was disgruntled by his team’s efforts.

“I’m disappointed. We didn’t threaten the goal,” Craig said. “It’s not about pretty football. It’s not about possession. It’s about getting the ball in the back of the net.”

The Flamingos set their sights next on New England Revolution II at home on June 19 at 7:00 p.m.