Madison Commons Media Digest, June 13, 2021

Top Stories

MMSD to return to five days a week in-person instruction in fall, Scott Girard, CT, June 10.

COVID-19

YouTube suspends Sen. Ron Johnson for COVID-19 'misinformation', Associated Press, June 12.

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Dane County health department order to close schools, Chris Rickert, Wisconsin State Journal, June 11.

Scott Walker, Jim Doyle team up on ad to urge COVID-19 vaccination, David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 11.

Madison and Dane County

Dane County Jail project needs city of Madison approval to move forward, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 11.

Dane County's largest municipalities plan return to in-person public meetings, Logan Wroge, WSJ, June 7.

Community

'I've missed coming to the pool': Goodman pool opens for the summer, Grace Houdek, Channel3000, June 12; Goodman Pool opens at highest capacity since COVID-19, Molly DeVore, WSJ, June 11.

Madison police look to curb re-emergence of roadside panhandling, Chris Rickert, WSJ, June 11.

Progress Center for Black Women moves to Capitol Square, Natalie Yahr, Capital Times, June 10.

Latino Academy of Workforce Development launches Bilingual Leadership Academy with focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, David Dahmer, Madison365, June 9.

Education

Hugs, pomp, and circumstance: MMSD's in-person graduation ceremonies return, Scott Girard, CT, June 12.

Madison Links honor outstanding high school students at African American Student Recognition Scholarship Program, David Dahmer, Madison365, June 11.

Madison School District reissues teacher contracts, still without pay increases, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 9; MTI files lawsuit over contract dispute, Scott Girard, CT, June 9.

MMSD still finalizing plans, but 'full return' likely if local COVID-19 trends continue, Scott Girard, CT, June 8; Madison School District to offer online option in fall after some students thrived virtually, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 8.

Madison Promise Academy will feature honors courses, tutoring online, Scott Girard, CT, June 8.

Higher Education

Marquette University requiring COVID-19 vaccine, while UW-Madison weighs mandate for dorms, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 8.

Environment

MGE completes Fitchburg solar farm; 20 Megawatt project powering local businesses, governments, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 9.

DNR: Fish from Yahara chain go lakes contaminated with PFAS; anglers warned to limit consumption, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 9.

Food and Sustainability

Restaurants eye a better future, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, June 8.

A new hospitality program, from the folks who brought you Just Bakery, Natalie Yahr, CT, June 7.

Arts and Culture

American Players Theatre receives 'game-changer' donation after year of pandemic hardships, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, June 10.

Shakespeare in the State Parks returns for 2021 summer season, Molly DeVore, WSJ, June 9.

Madison Jazz Fest returns for 33rd year after being canceled in 2020, Molly DeVore, WSJ, June 8.

Transportation

Madison unveils nation's first electric fire engine, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 9.

Dane County Regional Airport's $85M expansion to pave way for more flights, passengers, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 9.

City Updates: Bus Rapid Transit and Zoning Changes, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, June 8.

Business

Madison-based Navitus, with Costco as part owner, expands its drug benefits business, David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 7.

Development and Housing

As city struggles for solutions, homeless encampment grows at Reindahl Park, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 13.

In 'frenzy' of housing market, buyers take risks or risk losing out, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 13.

Madison vetting 'at least three' potential sites for permanent men's homeless shelter, Abigail Becker, CT, June 8.

Madison hopes new land banking policy will lead to more affordable housing, Abigail Becker, CT, June 8.

Politics and Voting

Elections Commission votes to alert more than 100,000 voters their registration may be deactivated, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 11.

State Republican lawmakers to head to Arizona to watch controversial ballot review, AP, June 11.

Tony Evers announces reelection bid, pushes back against GOP critics, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 10.

Republicans pass legislation to add requirements for absentee voting, limit drop boxes, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 10.

Wisconsin

Report: 'Once-in-a-generation' tax revenues provides opportunities for both parties, June 11; Wisconsin projects $4.4B more in tax revenue by mid-2023 following 'unprecedented' tax collections, June 9, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ.

Assembly Republicans cut unemployment and transportation aid, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, June 10.

Legislature, Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul sue each other in pari of lawsuits over lame-duck laws, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 9.

Wisconsin Republicans approve $1.5 billion for state building projects, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 9.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Caring for rural women: UW doctor completes nation's first rural OB-GYN residency, David Wahlberg, WSJ, June 13.

Sun Prairie hires for new equity-focused administrative role, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 11.

Daily Register Archives

Columbia County Fair returns for 170th year, Noah Vernau, WSJ, June 10.

No connection available: From rural towns to urban Madison, many still don't have fast, reliable internet, Abigail Becker and Natalie Yahr, CT, June 9.