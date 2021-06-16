Now in its second year, Black Umbrella expands, keeps activism at its core

Black Umbrella Global, a local organization centered around activism, is geared toward supporting the Black community throughout the Madison area. Amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, Black Umbrella surfaced as a resource and network for community members to be supported in various areas of the city. Black Umbrella acts as a safety net for Black people throughout the Madison area who seek out equality and liberation.

Rodney Alexander and Shy Smith, two of the founding members of Black Umbrella, spoke to the organization's mission and goals for the Madison community in addition to the progress the organization has currently made in the community since the summer of 2020. While their transitional housing project, community outreach, and distribution of food and educational resources are major aspects of Black Umbrella's mission, activism is the core value of the organization.

"We are what people consider radical because we get straight to the point. A lot of organizations tend to play it by the book, but we believe the book is part of the problem. We focus on speaking out consistently, along with a hands-on approach to all the issues we speak of." Alexander said.

The core values of Black Umbrella surround justice and liberation for Black communities around the world. While Black Umbrella is currently exclusive to Madison, they strive to expand their programs and continue to provide resources for the community by acting as an aid for the community through protests against police brutality and the mistreatment of Black people throughout the United States. Self-sufficiency, equity, consistency, identity, and empathy are prominent in the shaping and motive of Black Umbrella in their mission to serve the community.

"We value people's lives, their stories, and their struggle," Smith said. "We are here for you in any way and we will do what we have to do, so you feel more comfortable in the Madison environment."

The Black Umbrella Global Transitional Housing project provides safe and stable options for housing while residents are in pursuit of self-sustainability and integrating back into society. The homeless population in Madison has benefited the most from this program as the organization has also incorporated personal and professional development programs with the project. Black Umbrella's community outreach promotes community building in hopes that neighbors network and create connections in support of the overall progression of the wider neighborhoods throughout the Madison area. This includes the hosting of events geared toward uplifting the uniting Black people throughout Madison. Seven Shades of Black, an annual week-long cultural event, was a large event held in the community with different themes each day celebrating aspects of Black culture. The second annual Seven Shades of Black event is set for June 17 to 20, in celebration of Juneteenth and the further progression of Black people.