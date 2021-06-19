Flamingos’ rough month continues with loss to Revolution II

Forward Madison FC’s offensive struggles continued Saturday night in a 2-0 home defeat to the New England Revolution II at Breese Stevens Field.

The Flamingos have scored 1 goal in their last three contests, which led head coach Carl Craig to say the team lacks poise.

“It comes down to composure in the penalty area,” Craig said. “We created so many chances today. Maybe we scared ourselves.”

Forward Madison FC had all the right ingredients to serve Revolution II their fifth loss of the season. The Flamingos dished out a whopping 20 shots -- including 12 in the first half -- but only four of them were on target. New England kept the home crowd hungry for offense, though, with four saves and 19 clearances.

It was Revolution II’s midfielder Noel Buck who finally delivered the goods when he sliced the ball into the top right corner of the net from the left goal area off the crisp assist from striker Justin Rennicks in first-half stoppage time.

Flamingos’ goalkeeper Phil Breno said that his unit’s offensive struggles helped fuel the late score.

“They have some sort of energy coming towards our goal,” Breno said. “If we score, you know, the...two or three opportunities that we had...I don’t think they have the motivation at that point to come down the field.”

New England striker Michael Tsicoulias garnished the victory with a goal in the 80th minute from the centre of the box to the right top corner of the net to give the Flamingos an unsavory 2-0 defeat. Despite the fact that the Flamingos only allowed Revolution II to get off 10 shots, Breno said his team isn’t living up to its potential.

“We’re defending very well. I think we’re just giving up really bad goals,” Breno said. “We’re not letting them beat us.”

Forward Madison FC looks to get their first win of the month on June 23 at 6:00 p.m road match against Greenville Triumph SC.