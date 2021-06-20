Madison Commons Media Digest, June 20, 2021

Black Umbrella Global, a local organization centered around activism, is geared toward supporting the Black community throughout the Madison area. Amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, Black Umbrella surfaced as a resource and network for community members to be supported in various areas of the city. Black Umbrella acts as a safety net for Black people throughout the Madison area who seek out equality and liberation.

Rodney Alexander and Shy Smith, two of the founding members of Black Umbrella, spoke to the organization's mission and goals for the Madison community in addition to the progress the organization has currently made in the community since the summer of 2020. While their transitional housing project, community outreach, and distribution of food and educational resources are major aspects of Black Umbrella's mission, activism is the core value of the organization.