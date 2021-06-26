Mallards’ Iadisernia makes most of rainout, takes impromptu homerun derby

Madison Mallards designated hitter Alex Iadisernia conquered an impromptu home run derby after rain forced the Friday night game at Warner Park against the Green Bay Booyah to be rescheduled to August 9 at 4:00 p.m. The home run leader said he wanted to make the most of the situation.

“My first home run derby...might as well go out on top,” Iadisernia said.

Eight players were given two minutes to hit as many homeruns as they could from pitches thrown roughly three-quarters the usual distance between the mound and home plate. Designated hitter Alex Iadisernia’s seven towering blasts in the first round were followed by right fielder Bryant Shellenbarger and left fielder J.T. Benson’s five rockets. Shortly after, those three players convinced the press box to conduct a three-swing elimination tournament.

Benson said they desired to entertain the crowd who stuck around.

“It’s just something fun for the fans. We just want to go out here and do something for everyone,” Benson said. “This a great family to be part of.”

In the first round of the three-swing elimination tournament, Iadisernia and Benson muscled past Shellenbarger with one dinger each. Benson didn’t feel much tension going into the championship round with his buddy.

“It’s not a lot of pressure,” Benson said. “I always like competing...especially with one of my good friends Alex.”

His good friend’s jack into right field in round two of the tournament gave Iadisernia the status as home run derby champion of the night. Benson said that just enjoying the game will get the team ready for their next matchup after this unscripted event.

“When we’re little, we want to see ourselves in these big shoes, and it’s all about having fun,” Benson said.

The Mallards look to resume play against the Wisconsin Woodchucks in Wausau Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.