Madison Commons Media Digest, June 27, 2021

Madison and Dane County
Dane County Board opposes use of no-knock warrants in drug cases, Emily Hamer, Wisconsin State Journal, June 25.
Madison nearing launch of mobile crisis response team, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, June 24.
Jail consultants warn Dane County $148 million project cost could be 'substantially higher,' Abigail Becker, CT, June 23.
Committee shelves proposal to raise pay for Madison's non-union employees, Abigail Becker, CT, June 22.
Madison Finance Committee supports mayor's plan for $47M in federal COVID-19 relief, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 22.
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccination and testing ending at Alliant Center on Saturday, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, June 25.
Metcalfe's Markets offer color-coded wristbands to signal social contact comfort level, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, June 24.
Community
YWCA Madison honored with 2021 YWCA Local Association Excellence Award for Racial Justice, David Dahmer, Madison365, June 25.
Madison Mini Marathon will be virtual for second consecutive year, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 23.
Mobile Madison brings free, accessible activities to city neighborhoods, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, June, 21.
American Girl founder donates $5M to Boys & Girls Club for youth workforce center, Emily Hamer, WSJ, June 21.
Education
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 21.
Higher Education
UW-Madison hires internally for next chief diversity officer, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 23.
How high school bathrooms put non-binary student on path to UW-Madison student leader, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, June 22.
Environment
Report: Madison getting better at recycling, but room for improvement, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 25.
Report: Madison drinking water meets federal standards, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 24.
No walleye till 2025: Wisconsin DNR extends harvest ban on Minocqua Chain of Lakes, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 24.
Local governments, water utilities join industry groups in effort to slow state PFAS regulations, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 23.
Madison to debut $33M state-of-the-art garage with focus on sustainability, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 21.
Food and Sustainability
Meet the 23-year-old Ho Chunk farmer who inspired Olbrich Botanical Gardens' indigenous installation, Lyndsay Green, Channel3000, June 25.
Avenue Club kept its dining room closed, but kitchen producing meals for homeless, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 22.
Arts and Culture
Opinion: Let's get back downtown, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, June 25; Jazz at Five relocates from State Street to Fitchburg; move could be permanent, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, June 24.
Madison Children's Museum reopens to public Thursday, Gayle Worland, WSJ, June 24.
Transportation
Businesses protest big bus rapid transit stations on State Street, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 23.
Business
Madison-based Aprilaire grows to meet surging demand for clean air, Natalie Yahr, CT, June 23.
Development and Housing
With month left in eviction moratorium, millions still available for back rent in Dane County, Chris Rickert, WSJ, June 27.
GOP budget threatens preferred site for Wisconsin Historical Society and Veterans museums, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 25.
Madison eyeing more South Side properties for land banking, Abigail Becker, CT, June 22.
Madison moving to buy South Side strip mall for future redevelopment, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, June 21.
Politics and Voting
At WI convention, Ron Johnson calls for GOP to 'take back our culture,' Jessie Opoien, CT, June 26.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses lawsuit against ballot boxes, Elizabeth Beyer and Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, June 26.
Appeals Court rules against GOP leaders over redistricting, AP, June 24.
Joe Biden to visit Southwest Wisconsin next week to talk agriculture, rural economies, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, June 23.
Wisconsin
'Flat budgets, increasing costs': School leaders, organizations, push for increased school funding in 2021-23 budget, Scott Girard, CT; Wisconsin school district leaders blast GOP's education budget, despite access to billions in federal money, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, June 22.
GOP tax cut's savings go to Wisconsin's wealthiest 25%, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, June 21.
Dane and Surrounding Counties
Jumpstart Marketplace in Janesville will promote and support Black businesses in Rock County, Angela Euseary, Madison365, June 25.
Monona Community Festival returns with promise of Madison's largest fireworks display, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, June 22.
Baraboo's Crane City resumes captive breeding program after a year on pause, Susan Endres, WSJ, June 21.
