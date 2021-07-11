Madison Commons Media Digest, July 11, 2021

COVID-19

COVID-19 uptick in Wisconsin likely linked to delta variant, David Wahlberg, Wisconsin State Journal, July 10.

'Not everyone has to come to jail': COVID-19 changes could lead to sweeping transformation, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 10; Incarceration after COVID: How the pandemic could permanently change jails and prisons, Robert Chappell and Shereen Steward, Madison365, July 7.

Madison and Dane County

Cap Times Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 19, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, July 10.

Madison Municipal Building, parts of City-County Building open to the public, Abigail Becker, CT, July 8.

Madison City Council rejects moving quickly on proposal ending Reindahl Park homeless camp, Abigail Becker, CT, July 7.

Alliant Energy Center recovering from COVID-19 pandemic; revenues expected to surpass 2019, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 7.

Proposal from mayor, City Council members sets pay increases for general city workers, Abigail Becker, CT, July 6.

Community

Michelle Stocker, WSJ

Rage Fund founder Anna Gouker turns anger into opportunities for people with disabilities, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 11.

Volunteers walk 50 miles in multi-million dollar fundraising effort for Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, July 10; Boys and girls Clubs of Dane County receives $1M donation for new youth workforce center, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 9.

Former UW doctor's solo practice focuses on LGBTQ patients, David Wahlberg, WSJ, July 10.

'We won't stop': Opposition to F-35 jets in Madison remains strong, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 9.

Rowland Foundation lead gift to start endowment for accessibility in Madison parks, Jeff Richgels, WSJ, July 6.

Education

Madison School District hopes to share fall safety protocols in early August, Scott Girard, CT, July 10.

Republican proposal would require school districts to post curriculum lists online, Scott Girard, CT, July 8.

Proposal to rename Memorial High School generates 88 pages of public comment, Scott Girard, CT, July 6.

Madison School District leadership seeing significant turnover this summer, Scott Girard, CT, July 6.

Higher Education

Climate activists try new strategy to push UW Foundation to divest from fossil fuel companies, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 8.

UW System proposes no tuition increase for in-state students despite freeze set to be lifted, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 7.

Changes likely coming to UW Law School clinics, worrying some students and legal community, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 6.

'Opposite of inclusion': Jewish students, profs sound off on UW-Madison scheduling conflict, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 6.

Environment

Greg Galbraigh, Agri-View

Madison Audubon Society: Take down bird feeders until more know about mystery illness, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 10.

City scraps food scrap collection after digester shifts focus, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 10.

Water Show! Madison's drinking water quality, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT, July 6.

Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers, John Flesher, AP, July 6.

Food and Sustainability

After city threatens to shut it down, E. Johnson community fridge finds a new home, Christina Lorey, Channel3000, July 10.

John Hart, WSJ

Food carts are coming to a Madison park near you, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, July 10.

Beer, tamales, and making a living, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, July 8.

Arts and Culture

Art Fair Off the Square 'featured artists' appreciate the honor, Gayle Worland, WSJ, July 5.

Transportation

Opinion: No Bus Rapid Transit on State Street, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, July 7.

Development and Housing

Madison looks to redevelop housing at 'the Triangle' downtown, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 5.

Politics and Voting

With reelection on horizon, Gov. Tony Evers campaigns on Republican tax cut, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 11.

Wisconsin

Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts, Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 9; Evers embraces income tax cut, delays its impact on paychecks, Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner, July 9.

Wisconsin Supreme Court says DNR has authority to limit animals, Wells, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 9.

Tony Evers defends his signing of opioid bill despite concerns, Scott Bauer, AP, July 7.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Beloit symphony director known for his musical sleuthing, Hillary Gavan, Beloit Daily News, July 11.