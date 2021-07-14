Mallards stumble after solid start, split rainy doubleheader

Wildly uneven pitching forced a series split in the Madison Mallards’ doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks Wednesday at Warner Park. The Mallards followed up a 4-0 triumph with an 11-5 loss.

Alex Iadisernia’s first-inning RBI single into center field off Chinooks starter Blake Malatestinic gave the Mallards a quick 1-0 lead in Game 1. The surge continued in the second as Madison shortstop Cam Frederick and designated hitter Cam Cratic both hit home runs to right field to pour it on. Mallards starter Kyler Subers gave up only one hit in five innings to go along with eight punchouts.

The game ended early due to rain and lightning strikes that began in the bottom of the fifth.

In the nightcap, Chinooks first baseman Brennen Bales cultivated a 2-0 lead in the first with a homer he plowed into left field off Mallards starter Terrell Hudson. The Mallards’ offense blossomed later in the inning, though, as Iadisernia’s two-run jack into right field against Ben Riffe evened it up. An error by Lakeshore shortstop Mack Timbrook sent in a pair of Madison baserunners to push the score to 4-2.

The Mallards’ lead quickly eroded in the second after Bales’ RBI single to center field and third baseman Stephen Hrustic’s sac-fly into right knotted it up at four. The Chinooks followed with a combined seven runs, three of them unearned, in the fourth and fifth innings for an 11-4 advantage.

Madison added one more run in the sixth, but the umpires called the game in the top of the seventh due to more inclement weather.

The Mallards face the Green Bay Booyah Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.