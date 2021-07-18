Madison Commons, July 18, 2021

Madison and Dane County

City's nonunion employees challenge mayor's plan for wage parity with unions, Dean Mosiman, Wisconsin State Journal, July 15.

Airport Commission rejects resolution seeking PFAS clean-up oversight, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, July 15.

No candidates running for Dane County Board District 20 seat, Abigail Becker, CT, July 15; Timothy Rockwell wins special election for Sun Prairie-area seat on Dane County Board, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 14.

Community

A year after dogs were welcomed in Madison parks, response is largely positive, Molly DeVore, WSJ, July 14.

Boys & Girls club to break ground on new Regional Youth Workforce Center, David Dahmer, Madison365, July 12.

Education

Jones takes over from Waity as Madison Teachers Inc. president, Scott Girard, CT, July 16.

Learning and joy: MMSD seeks both in revamped summer semester, Scott Girard, CT, July 15.

Dane County School Districts say Tony Evers' $125-per-pupil boost won't help with long-term costs, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 14; Tony Evers additional federal funding for schools will bring more than $3 million to MMSD, Scott Girard, CT, July 13.

Madison Promise Academy enrollment period begins, Scott Girard, CT, July 12.

Higher Education

Madison Area Technical College working with developer to restart Downtown hotel project, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 17.

Environment

Spring Harbor, Olbrich, Olin, McDaniel Park beaches closed due to high bacteria, algae levels, Gayle Worland, WSJ, July 17.

Regulators approve 325-megawatt solar-plus-storage project in Walworth County, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 16.

GOP bill would establish a community solar program; utilities strongly opposed, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 14.

Proposed redesign for Willow Creek focused recreation, stormwater management, Molly DeVore, WSJ, July 13.

Food and Sustainability

Madison-area food businesses get $93 million from federal revitalization fund, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 15.

Transportation

Curbside bicycles brings tune-ups to a curb near you, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 17.

Downtown advocacy group opposes State Street, Capitol bus rapid transit stops, Abigail Becker, CT, July 15; State Street bus rapid transit shelters redesigned to appease business concerns, Abigail Becker, CT, July 13.

Business

Urban League of Madison receives $400K grant for prospective Black Business Hub tenants, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 17; WEDC, DWD announces $600,000 in grants to the Urban League for Black wealth building and economic empowerment initiatives, David Dahmer, Madison365, July 16.

Madison National Life Insurance to be bought by Horace Mann for $172.5 million, David Wahlberg, WSJ, July 14.

Development and Housing

Madison moves to preserve view of lake from Frank Lloyd Wright house; owner doesn't want it, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 18.

With little time left, neighbors hope to save historic Madison bar with mobster ties, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 14.

Politics and Voting

Attorney General Josh Kaul files for reelection, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 12.

Wisconsin

Subcommittee recommends Vel Phillips statue outside Capitol, AP, July 14.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Janesville Democrat announces bit to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 14.