Madison Commons Media Digest, July 25, 2021

COVID-19

State health officials raise concern as delta variant cases grow in Wisconsin, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, July 23.

Madison and Dane County

Madison and Dane County launching new efforts to distribute millions more in federal rent help, Chris Rickert, WSJ, July 24.

Madison adds Juneteenth holiday, designates Ho-Chunk Day, Abigail Becker, Capital Times, July 21.

Madison City Council pursues alternating in-person, virtual meetings, Abigail Becker, CT, July 21.

Madison City Council plans to alternate between online, in-person meetings for rest of year, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 21.

Community

Retired wildlife biologists finds purpose in giving bikes new life, Ed Treleven, WSJ, July 24.

Pinney Library announces Maria Amalia Wood as its first artist-in-residence, Madison365 Staff, July 23.

Maydm's new internship program gives teens summer jobs in STEM fields, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 23.

Education

MMSD will require masks while indoors to start 2021-22 school year; DHS urges vaccines for in-person school, mask rules up to districts, Scott Girard, CT, July 22.

Madison East High School principal Brendan Kearney departing, Chris Rickert, WSJ, July 21.

To mask or not to mask? School districts face a mix of parent opinions and expert guidance, Scott Girard, CT, July 20.

Higher Education

UW System launches tuition scholarship raffle to boost student vaccination rate, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 25.

As UW-Madison classes near, some employees worry about lack of vaccine or mask mandate, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 23.

UW-Madison 'deeply sorry' for scheduling first day of class on Rosh Hashanah, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, July 21.

Environment

With clock ticking on Dane County landfills, focus turns to reducing food waste, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 24.

Alliant Energy touts progress toward climate goals, pledges to plant 1 million trees, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 20.

City, county leaders join calls to stop Enbridge pipeline projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 20.

Health

UW to start LGBTQ+ fellowship program for doctors, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, July 20.

Wisconsin medical schools launch $3 million effort to address health disparities, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, July 20.

Arts and Culture

Opinion: Louis C.K. is coming to Madison and we have thoughts, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, July 20.

Long musical friendship leads to residency with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Gayle Worland, WSJ, July 20.

Transportation

Train advocates say new funding model could help make Madison stop a reality, Mitchell Schmidt; If Madison gets passenger rail, where should the station go? Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 24.

Metro Transit could move toward cashless, tap card fare system, Abigail Becker, CT, July 23.

Opinion: Don't let BRT get "Madisoned", Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, July 20.

Sports

Bucks Win! Fans go wild! Todd Milewski, WSJ, July 23.

Business

Remodeling for 28 years, Anderson Repairs is going strong, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 24.

Development and Housing

Developer of Judge Doyle Square hotel seeks to hand off project, Dean Mosiman and Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 24.

Developers, builders, sue Madison over bird protection ordinance, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 23.

Explained: Why did Madison consider preserving lake view from the Lamp House? Abigail Becker, CT, July 22.

7 developers offer proposals up to $140 million for State Street Campus Garage project, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 21.

Madison moves forward on several solutions for homeless residents, Abigail Becker, CT, July 19.

Opinion

It's not too late for BadgerCare expansion, John Peacock and William Parke-Sutherland, Wisconsin Examiner, July 21.

Politics and Voting

Democratic Party of Wisconsin executive director Nellie Sires stepping down, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 24.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins crowded Democratic field for U.S. Senate, Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 20.

Wisconsin

DNR confirmation fight brewing after Republican chair Fred Prehn refuses to leave, Todd Richmond, Associated Press, July 23.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Poynette manufacture Aprilaire booms during pandemic, needs 50 more employees, Noah Vernau, WSJ, July 21.