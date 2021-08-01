Madison Commons Media Digest, August 1, 2021

Top Stories

Wisconsin COVID-19 surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission', Elizabeth Beyer, Wisconsin State Journal, July 30.

Covid-19

Epic Systems to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 30.

Republican tries to block UW campuses from mandatory viras testing, vaccination rules, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 29.

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases 7 times higher than month ago, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, July 28.

Public Health Madison and Dane County recommends masking indoors, Abigail Becker and Scott Girard, Capital Times, July 27.

70% of Dane County residents have 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, July 26.

Madison and Dane County

Former Sun Prairie School Board member announces bid for vacant Dane County Board seat, Abigail Becker, CT, July 29.

Community

Sunisa Lee's Olympic win brings 'tears of joy' to Madison's Hmong community, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 31.

Rotary Club president leads organization through change, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, July 31.

Esther Cepeda: Amigos in Azul welcome immigrant children, WSJ, July 30.

Education

Milestone Democratic School looks forward to second school year, Scott Girard, CT, July 30.

Madison School District names next East High School principal, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 29.

School districts, virtual schools seeing continued interest in online learning, Scott Girard, CT, July 27.

Neighbors appeal plan to remodel Hoyt School into Capital High, sparking backlash, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, July 27.

Madison Country Day student slays national engineering competition with lightsaber, Scott Girard, CT, July 26.

Higher Education

UW-Madison Police re-examines its relationship with campus through new online tool, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 28.

Grappling with Madison's racist past–and present, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, July 27.

Madison Area Technical College will pay off outstanding school bills for 4,500 students, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 26.

Environment

As wildfires ravage Canada and Western U.S., Wisconsin's air quality is challenged, Elizabeth Dohms-Harter, Wisconsin Public Radio, July 30.

Judge orders former utility regulator to turn over phone, records, in power line case, July 30; Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Regulators deadlock on controversial power line, let permit stand, July 29, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ.

Wisconsin DNR leaders promise continued focus on clean water, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, July 28.

Food and Sustainability

Only 1 in 3 Wisconsin restaurant applicants got COVID relief grant, leaving room for worry, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 31.

Students' gardening knowledge blooms through new MSCR summer project, Scott Girard, CT, July 29.

Transportation

Cyclists rally to 'Take Back the Streets', Tahleel Mohiedin, Channel3000, July 31; 'People have already died': Dozens call for street safety after East Washington traffic deaths, Logan Wroge, WSJ, July 31.

New bike club seeks to make Madison's cycling community more inclusive, Molly Devore, WSJ, July 30.

Opinion: Put the train station downtown, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, July 27.

Business

Latino Chamber launches 'Protect Wisconsin' business re-opening campaign, L. Malik Anderson, Madison365, July 29.

Using AI to cut health care costs, Madison's Veda draws $45 million in news investments, Natalie Yahr, CT, July 29.

New law breaks down barriers for Wisconsin hair braiders, Molly Devore, WSJ, July 26.

Development and Housing

Explainer: What's going on with Judge Doyle Square hotel? July 31; Judge Doyle Square hotel developer wants to transfer project, July 27, Abigail Becker, CT.

Big 'Ultra Lounge' nightclub proposed near West Towne, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 30.

With $40 million project stalled, citizens seek to make Wonder Bar a landmark, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, July 28; Wonder Bar won't be demolished; 18-story, $40 million housing project stalls, Emily Hamer, WSJ, July 27.

Politics and Voting

Speaker Robin Vos announces expansion, more resources, for 2020 election probe, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 30; Wisconsin Republican promise Arizona-style 'forensic election audit', Scott Bauer, Associated Press, July 26.

Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Andrew Hitt to step down, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 28.

Wisconsin

GOP override fails, leaving $300 federal unemployment benefits in place until September, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, July 27.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Kicked out of Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture school finds temporary home, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, July 31.

Roundabout construction at US 14, Highway 92 intersection to begin Monday, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, July 27.

Ousted Milwaukee police chief among 4 finalists for Fitchburg's next chief, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, July 26.