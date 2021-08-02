Iadisernia keys Mallards’ comeback against Lakeshore

Mallards left fielder Alex Iadisernia came up clutch once again with a timely late hit in a 4-2 comeback victory against the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday night at Warner Park.

“Staying relaxed at the plate and not trying to do too much,” Iadisernia said of the team’s hitting process that has been key to him getting big hits at crucial moments throughout the season.

The action all began when the Chinooks commanded a 1-0 lead in the first after first baseman Griffin Doersching splashed an RBI triple into center field off starter Mallards Joseph Kalafut, but Madison center fielder J.T. Benson crushed a game-tying triple up the middle against Cam Anfang later that inning to tie it up 1-1. Kalafut’s early struggles found no rest in the second after Lakeshore center fielder Nathan Aide ripped a triple down the first base line to tear the Chinooks back in front 2-1.

Kalafut admitted he struggled with his command early on.

“I just wasn’t really locating my fastball very well at the start. Slider was kinda up,” Kalafut said.

However, Kalafut quickly recovered with four scoreless innings to go along with five total punchouts.

“I felt like I wasn’t really that loose right away...just trying to get a feel for the mound, a feel for the ball...and then those last four innings I...felt good.”

In the sixth, Mallards designated hitter Cam Cratic came to the rescue with a two-out single into center field off Lakeshore reliever Robby Butenschoen to bring Madison even 2-2. Iadisernia completed the heroics in the same inning with a two-RBI double rocketed to right center field for the ultimate score of 4-2. Iadisernia said not forgetting to enjoy the sport helps him keep his cool at the plate.

“It’s just a baseball game,” Iadisernia said. “Just have some fun.”

Kalafut said the team must find stability in order to get the sweep against the Chinooks.

“We’re just going to...need to stay consistent...hitting and pitching just keep rolling. Get a nice pace of play,” Kalafut said.

The Mallards look to complete a two-game sweep of the Chinooks on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.