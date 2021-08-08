Madison Commons Media Digest, August 8, 2021

Top Stories

What are Madison-area district mask policies for fall 2021? Scott Girard, Capital Times, August 5.

COVID-19

Food Fight restaurants requiring masks after fully vaccinated employees contact virus, Samara Kalk Derby, Wisconsin State Journal, August 6; State employees require to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 5; UnityPoint Health-Meriter joins other hospitals in requiring COVID-19 vaccine for workers, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, August 5; UW-Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, August 5; Madison Area Technical College, Edgewood College reinstate mask mandates, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 5; Madison and Dane County to require city and county employees to get vaccinated, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 3.

GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 4.

Explainer: What to know about the Delta variant, Abigail Becker, CT, August 4.

Some parent groups across Wisconsin oppose mask mandates despite public health guidance, Scott Girard, CT, August 2.

Opinion

Steve Nass and Co. make it harder to fight COVID,WSJ Editorial Board, August 8.

Madison and Dane County

Q&A: Dane County Board District 20, Abigail Becker, CT, August 7.

Hiring deadline for Madison's independent police monitor extended, Abigail Becker, CT, August 6.

Madison City Council denies zoning change for apartment project at Wonder Bar site, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 4.

Second write-in candidate seeks vacant Dane County Board seat, Abigail Becker, CT, August 2.

Dane County municipalities looking to fund public works projects, replace lost revenue with federal aid, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 2.

Community

Mendota Rowing Club seeks to reverse sport's lack of diversity, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, August 8.

Library Friends groups bind together for huge book sale, Gayle Worland, WSJ, August 7.

Education

Madison School District property owners could see $150 tax increase due to enrollment drop, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 7.

Higher Education

UW-Madison to remove 70-ton boulder some view as reminder of campus' racist past, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, August 5.

UW-Madison will require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 4.

Environment

5 Madison beaches closed because of bacteria or algae blooms, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 6.

Wisconsin wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt, Todd Richmond, Associated Press, August 5.

Airport Commission to hold public hearing on PFAS clean-up efforts, Abigail Becker, CT, August 3.

Health

Psychedelic drug nonprofit to get its own facility in Fitchburg, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 4.

Food and Sustainability

Granny's Kitchen one of 39 food businesses highlighted during Black Restaurant Week, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, August 6.

'We heard them loud and clear': City proposes $4.7 million for South Side grocery, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 5.

Madison restaurants to donate COVID funds to minority-owned businesses denied funding, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 5.

Arts and Culture

How we got here: Isthmus' transition to a nonprofit model, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, August 5.

Annual WORT Block Party being reinvented as WORTstock, moving to North Side, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, August 5.

Jazz event grabs the spotlight in Downtown Madison, Gayle Worland, WSJ, August 5.

Sugar Maple Music Festival will delve into rich and diverse history of traditional music and dance, Ayomi Wolff, Madison365, August 4.

Transportation

The mayor plows ahead on Bus Rapid Transit despite downtown opposition, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, August 6.

Business

New grants to offer $10,000 for moving into vacant Wisconsin storefronts, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 6.

As community pharmacy relocates, workers call the shots, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 2.

Development and Housing

Dane County moves to aid area's 'hidden homeless', often families with children, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 8; 'Mission camps', more tiny homes possible in Madison with proposed zoning changes, Abigail Becker, CT, August 5; UW-Madison research studies effect of new housing on eviction, displacement, Abigail Becker, CT, August 2.

'Ultra Lounge' proposal near West Towne withdrawn; entrepreneur plans to revisit in future, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 4.

As redevelopment rolls, Madison may change rules for building demolitions, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 3.

Politics and Voting

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info, Todd Richmond, Associated Press, August 7.

Driven by corporate contributions, GOP legislative campaign committees outraises Democrats in first half of year, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 5.

Election officials deactivate 205k voter registrations, Associated Press, August 4.

Democrats introduce bills that would overhaul Wisconsin campaign finance system, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 3.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Rock County preparing for surge in COVID hospitalizations this fall, Adam Duxter, Channel3000, August 6.

Verona, Sun Prairie school districts to require masks for all in the fall, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 5.