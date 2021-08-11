Mallards beat Booyah, stay in playoff hunt

The Madison Mallards kept a steady pace in the playoff hunt with powerful bats and razor-sharp pitching in a 9-1 triumph and series sweep over the Green Bay Booyah Tuesday night at a drenched Warner Park.

Madison started and finished the day two games behind the Wisconsin Woodchucks. In order to make the Northwoods League playoffs, the Mallards must surpass the Great Lakes West division-leading Woodchucks in their last four games.

Wasting no time at all, the Mallards cranked out three straight hits to start the first, with catcher Drake Baldwin’s scorching two-RBI double down the first base line into the right field corner igniting the scoreboard 2-0. Right fielder Bryant Shellenbarger capped off the authoritative start with a bloop double into center field to push the Mallards in front 3-0.

Insurance runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh provided Madison a 9-1 grip, made even tighter by their pitchers’ strong command of the zone. They assembled together a total of 19 strikeouts, with Mallards starter Eliot Turnquist leading the charge with 13 punchouts and relievers Matt Scannell and Jon Zacharias boasting four and two, respectively.

The Mallards look to build on their three-game winning streak against the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.