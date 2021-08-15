Madison Commons Media Digest, August 15, 2021

Top Story

Dane County accounts for more than a third of state's net population growth since 2010, Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin State Journal, August 14.

COVID-19

As COVID-19 delta variant surge continues, Wisconsin fears crowded hospitals again, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, August 13; Delta variant drives COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin, Abigail Becker and Jesse Opoien, Capital Times, August 12.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study for children under 12 starting at UW-Health, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, August 13.

Monona Grove School District to require masks for all in the fall, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 9.

Madison and Dane County

Local redistricting efforts to gear up with release of 2020 Census local data, Abigail Becker, CT, August 11.

Jeff Weigand wins special election for Dane County Board District 20 seat, Abigail Becker, CT, August 11.

Delta variant pushes Dane County Board to postpone return to in-person meetings, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 11.

Dane County employees working remotely can continue through New Year, Abigail Becker, CT, August 10.

Community

Downtown church wants to raze its building for new sanctuary, community space, housing, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 10.

Madison afterschool program seeks to empower girls, Pamela Cotant, WSJ, August 9.

Education

Madison School District: Some students to start the school year a day early, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 14.

Son of immigrant parents and nominee for National Teacher of the Year, Kabby Hong, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 14.

Exploring politics, climate change and more, young writers learn the craft of journalism, Scott Girard, CT, August 14.

Angie Hicks brings family-centered approach to new job as chief of secondary schools in Madison, Angelica Euseary, Madison365, August 12.

Higher Education

UW-Madison rethinks sexual assault services, bringing forensic nurses on campus, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 14.

Warts and all: UW-Madison seeks to shine light on past acts of discrimination, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, August 14.

UW-Madison not expecting to receive $100 million gift Foxconn pledged, Chancellor says, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 13.

Environment

Land trusts do important work of saving special lands, both big and small, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, August 11.

Food and Sustainability

Vision Zero for safer streets + Food access on Madison's South Side, Carousel Bayrd, "A Public Affair," WORT-FM, August 10.

Transportation

Alder Myadze rotes Q&A with constituents on Bus Rapid Transit plan, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, August 14.

Madison transportation board set to recommend future of bus fare collection, Abigail Becker, CT, August 13.

One year in, the Madison Bicycle Center hopes to finally welcome memberships, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 9.

Business

Entrepreneurship summit considers how diversity efforts can cause harm, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 14.

48-hour invention contest challenges Madisonians to think fast, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 13.

Development and Housing

Opinion: Madison's historic preservation movement has gone off track, Dave Cieslewicz, Isthmus, August 13.

Madison pursuing 2 alternative sites to growing Reindahl Park homeless encampment, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 12.

Madison may invest $2.1 million in big industrial project on Southeast Side, Dean Mosiman, WSJ, August 11.

Opinion

Paul Fanlund: Tony Evers' first victory saved the state; his second could save the nation, CT, August 13.

Politics and Voting

Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin's political maps a day after release of 2020 Census data, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 14.

Wisconsin election probe leader traveled to Arizona, MyPillow guy symposium at state expense, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, August 13.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would have placed new restrictions on voting, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 13.

What does it cost to be sued by WILL? Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, August 10.

Wisconsin

Feds provide $50 million in grants for child care providers and education-based nonprofits, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 13; Gov. Tony Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70M in coronavirus aid, Associated Press, August 9.

Marquette poll: Nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsinites doubt presidential election results, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 13.

Senator Ron Johnson pushed for tax break benefiting megadonors, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, August 13.

State projects $1.7 billion surplus at end of current budget cycle, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 13.

At state Capitol rally, protestors against vaccine mandates decry 'genocide', 'tyranny,' Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, August 11.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Cross Plains priest says Madison Diocese asked him to steer clear of politics, Chris Rickert, WSJ, August 13.

Baraboo implements COVID-19 employee policy amid police officers' pushback on testing, Bridget Cooke, WSJ, August 12.