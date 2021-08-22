Madison Commons Media Digest, August 22, 2021

COVID-19

State DHS: Unvaccinated individuals almost 4 times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, Mitchell Schmidt, Wisconsin State Journal, August 20.

Gov. Tony Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations, Capital Newspapers, August 19.

Conservative legal group as state Supreme Court to strike down Dane County mask mandate, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 19.

UW-Madison: All unvaccinated students required to test weekly, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 19; Overture Center to require vaccines, performers must be masked, too, Lindsay Christians, Capital Times, August 19; Major venues in Madison requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 17.

Dane County announces indoor mask mandate starting Thursday, Abigail Becker, CT, August 17.

UW Health pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial fills up in days, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, August 17.

Madison and Dane County

Those in Dane County Jail to be called 'residents', no longer 'inmates,' Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 16.

Community

Simpson Street reunion serves up food, music, and vaccines, Logan Wroge, WSJ, August 22.

Madison Night Market returns 'bigger and better than ever,' Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 20.

Study Circles on Race plans 20-year reunion at Friday's Dane Dances, David Dahmer, Madison365, August 17.

United Way of Dane County launches 2021 Community Campaign, Madison365 Staff, August 19.

Education

Principal Devon LaRosa leaving La Follette for Chicago, Scott Girard, CT, August 20.

15 choices remain for James Madison Memorial's new name, Scott Girard, CT, August 19.

The internal investigation the Madison school district didn't want the public to see, Dylan Brogan, Isthmus, August 18.

Madison School District 'not considering' a mask mandate at this point, Scott Girard, CT, August 17.

Report: One-third of Dane County high-schoolers missed class due to pandemic, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 17.

Updated: What are Madison-area school district mask policies for 2021? Scott Girard, CT, August 16.

Environment

'We can't wait:' Madison leaders pledge urgency following climate change report, Abigail Becker, CT, August 20.

Friends of Blue Mound State Park allege intimidation by DNR officials, Judith Davidoff, Isthmus, August 19.

PFOS contamination lands Lake Monona on impaired waters list, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 17.

Beer Here!

Ale Asylum for sale, with its brewery and restaurant closing at the end of October, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, August 21.

Shareholders allege New Glarus Brewing denying them a taste of iconic beer maker's success, Chris Rickert, WSJ, August 21.

New brewery going into Next Door Brewing, which had its last day Sunday, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, August 20.

Arts and Culture

Gallery in an empty bagel shop, Linda Falkenstein, Isthmus, August 20.

900 concerts–and counting–for Capitol City Band, Gayle Worland, WSJ, August 18.

Transportation

Dane County traffic fatalities so far this year surpass total for all of 2020, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, August 18.

Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes part-owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, James Langrehr, Channel3000, August 20.

Dane County mask mandate: How will it affect prep sports in the area? Jon Masson, WSJ, August 18.

Business

Joining national trend, UW Credit Union reduces overdraft fees, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 17.

Development and Housing

Local execs: Dane County Grown highlights housing, transportation needs, Abigail Becker, CT, August 16.

Opinion

John Nichols: Sen. Jacque and the danger of rejecting science, CT, August 22.

Politics and Voting

Democratic millennial leader Steven Olikara joins Wisconsin US Senate Race, Scott Bauer, Associated Press, August 18.

Republican legislature wants to intervene in redistricting lawsuit, Associated Press, August 17.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers allocates $50 million in federal funds to farms, agriculture industry, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 19.

Wisconsin's Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 17.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Solar farm proposal roils Cambridge community, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 21.

Judges rank World Dairy Expo submission for cheese, milk, butter, and ice cream, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 20.

It doesn't get more Wisconsin than Sassy Cow, Samara Kalk Derby, WSJ, August 20.