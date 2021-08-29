Madison Commons Media Digest, August 29, 2021

Top Stories

What do we know about MMSD's return to school? Scott Girard, Capital Times, August 27.

COVID-19

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to take up challenge to Dane County mask mandate, Lucas Robinson, Wisconsin State Journal, August 28.

State offers $100 incentive to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 26.

UW-Madison plan to house COVID-positive students in university apartments alarms residents, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 24.

Wisconsin requires all state employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status, Emily Hamer, WSJ, August 24.

Madison and Dane County

Madison's first mobile crisis unit launches September 1, Abigail Becker, CT, August 26.

Eyeing equity, Dane County group suggests waiving court fees, Abigail Becker, CT, August 25.

Community

17th Annual Black/Latino Unity Picnic Sunday at Penn Park, David Dahmer, Madison365, August 27.

Amplified music at outdoor 'streateries' causes neighborhood conflict, Abigail Becker, CT, August 24.

Education

Amid declining enrollment and medical misinformation, Catholic school's parents question leadership, Chris Rickert, WSJ, August 29.

Madison School District superintendent Jenkins recommends staff vaccine mandate, Scott Girard, CT, August 27.

Community celebrates newly renamed Anana Elementary School, Scott Girard, CT, August 26.

Madison School District shifts student schedules to accommodate bus driver shortage, Elizabeth Beyer, WSJ, August 26.

MMSD's new virtual learning program receives 452 applications, will offer enrollment to 234, Scott Girard, CT, August 25.

Homeroom: Four Madison School District grads move into assistant principal roles, Scott Girard, CT, August 25.

Explainer: What are the Madison School District's quarantine policies? Scott Girard, CT, August 24.

Madison School Board membership calls for vote on staff vaccination mandate, Scott Girard, CT, August 23.

Higher Education

UW-Madison faculty wants answers on remote teaching requests for vulnerable instructors, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 29.

UW-Madison clears nearly $2 million in student bills using COVID-19 relief money, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 27.

GOP leader doesn't support suing UW System over control of COVID-19 policies, Kelly Meyerhofer, WSJ, August 27; Tommy Thompson says UW System will enact COVID-19 policies without legislative approval, Jesse Opoien, CT, August 25.

Health

Medica to invest in Dean Health Plan, Dave Wahlberg, WSJ, August 24.

Food and Sustainability

At Homestead Wisconsin, steak comes with a side of stewardship, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 27.

Arts and Culture

New mask mandate threatens to delay return to the stage, Molly Devore, WSJ, August 28.

As COVID-19 causes authors to cancel live events, Wisconsin Book Festival adds web sessions, Gina Bittner, for WSJ, August 24.

Transportation

World Naked Ride returns to Madison, Stephen Cohn, Channel3000, August 28.

Madison to lower speed limit across 5 major streets this fall, Lucas Robinson, WSJ, August 27.

Dane County awards $770,000 for 'world class' bike park, trails, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 26.

Map your wishes: Dane County transportation planners launch interactive map for feedback, Chris Hubbuch, WSJ, August 25.

Sports

Madison's aero-yoga community defies gravity in 'awesome' exercise built on trust, Erin Gretzinger, WSJ, August 28.

Pickup soccer games resume on UW campus, bringing together an international community, Shezad Baloch, Madison365, August 27.

Business and Labor

Colectivo is set to become the largest unionized cafe in the U.S.; its owners aren't pleased, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 24.

Madison civic group to survey area businesses on Black employment, Natalie Yahr, CT, August 23.

Development and Housing

Hilldale Shopping Center to expand again, this time to the south, Barry Adams, WSJ, August 26.

Politics and Voting

GOP prepared to spend $680,000, issue subpoenas in hunt for election 'fraud,' Reince Priebus says, Riley Vetterkind, WSJ, August 26.

Competing lawsuits filed in state, federal court as fight over Wisconsin redistricting ramps up, Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner, August 23.

Wisconsin

Global agency gives Wisconsin AAA bond rating for first time in decades, Mitchell Schmidt, WSJ, August 28.

Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin, Associated Press, August 25.

Dane and Surrounding Counties

Public schools in Sauk, Columbia counties vary on mask policies and virtual options, Susan Endres, WSJ, August 26.